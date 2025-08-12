Complete cast breakdown of HBO's Task: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

A scene from Task (image via YouTube/@HBO Max)

Task is a forthcoming HBO crime-drama miniseries created and written by Brad Ingelsby. The series is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, both of whom also serve as executive producers.

The show explores moral conflict and familial friction in a blue-collar setting. It draws inspiration from Ingelsby's own experiences, including his uncle's former role as a priest and real-world FBI findings, grounded in the brutal realism of Pennsylvania life. HBO and Max will broadcast the seven episodes of the show, which will premiere in the United States in September 2025.

The main character of Task is Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), an FBI agent who was formerly a priest and is now entrusted with heading a special squad to stop a series of brutal drug-house break-ins. His main suspect is Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey), an apparently normal garbage man whose dual identity as the thief gradually comes to light, exposing layers of stress and mental anguish.

The show was largely filmed in Delaware County and the Philadelphia suburbs of Pennsylvania, with principal photography kicking off in March 2024. By filming scenes at Lefty's Bar, which is located at 15 Strode Avenue in Coatesville and Roxborough, Philadelphia, the producers were able to portray the local atmosphere.

Exploring the cast of Task



Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis



Mark Ruffalo plays Tom Brandis in Task, a morally upright FBI agent who was formerly a priest. He leads a task force that looks into a string of violent drug-house robberies in suburban Philadelphia. Ruffalo characterizes Brandis as "complicated" and "badly damaged but fighting for good", faced with personal tragedy and his waning faith during the course of the investigation.

An American actor, Mark Ruffalo, is known for Hal & Harper (2025), Mickey 17 (2025), and for playing Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast

A working-class sanitation worker named Robbie Prendergrast, played by Tom Pelphrey in Task, surreptitiously plans a string of drug-house robberies in suburban Philadelphia. Robbie is shown as a "dreamer" and a "family man" - a man who is pushed by life's challenges but is motivated by a strong desire to provide and protect. His seemingly normal demeanor belies a complicated, desperate double existence.

American actor Tom Pelphrey is known for his roles in projects such as Outer Range (2022-24), A Man in Full (2024), and Love & Death (2023).

Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

Martha Plimpton plays Kathleen McGinty in Task, a respected and experienced FBI supervisory senior resident. She is assigned to assemble a specialized task force headed by Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) to look into a string of violent drug-house break-ins.

Acclaimed English actress Martha Plimpton’s famous works include Sovereign (2025), Prime Target (2025), and Family Guy (2023).

Mireille Enos as Susan Brandis

Mireille Enos plays FBI agent Tom Brandis's loyal wife, Susan Brandis, in Task. As the "heart and soul" of their family, Susan's bond with Tom, whom she married while they were both young, was a major factor in his decision to leave the priesthood and join the FBI.

American actress Mireille Enos is most well-known for her work in projects such as Lucky Hank (2023), Miranda's Victim (2023), and Hanna (2019-21).

Thuso Mbedu as Aleah

Thuso Mbedu plays Sergeant Detective Aleah in Task, a charismatic and resourceful member of the FBI task force led by Tom Brandis. Aleah navigates the high-stakes investigation with seasoned law enforcement professionals under tremendous strain, contributing tenacity, intuition, and emotional depth to the squad.

Thuso Mbedu is a South African actress who has been nominated consecutively for International Emmys in 2017 and 2018. Some of the projects featuring her include The Woman King (2022) and The Underground Railroad (2021).

Supporting cast of Task

Raúl Castillo as Cliff

Jamie McShane as Perry

Sam Keeley as Jayson

Fabien Frankel as Anthony

Alison Oliver as Lizzie

Silvia Dionicio as Emily

Owen Teague as Peaches

Dominic Colón as Deric

Margarita Levieva as Eryn

