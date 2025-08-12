Task Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

The task new show hbo

All the Mark Ruffalo fans, be ready, as Task will premiere this fall exclusively on HBO Max. Task explores the themes of intense crimes, ever-changing family dynamics and various turbulence of human emotions.

This will be a miniseries with only seven episodes. This show is created by Brad Ingelsby.

This show is about the working-class people of the society who live in Philadelphia, followed by numerous task investigations and blue-collar crimes that take place in the suburbs. Mark Ruffalo plays an FBI agent who is the head of the task force for investigations into various crimes.

Release date and where to watch?

This show is all set to take over your TV screens on September 1, 2025. It will exclusively stream on HBO Max, and new episodes will release every week.

Viewers are in for a solid and engaging storyline with numerous twists and turns.

Cast and characters



This miniseries has an excellent cast, and all the Avengers fans will be happy as the Hulk is here in a new and dynamic FBI agent role. Mark Ruffalo plays Tom, the FBI agent who is heading the task force and was previously a priest. He works on the principles of empathy and integrity. He is someone who is estranged from personal conflicts and the duty he has towards the people of Philadelphia.

On the other hand, Tom Pelphrey is seen in his villainous avatar as he is the main suspect in all the investigations. His character is named Robbie. He is a family man by day and a criminal by night, a sort of character.

Some other characters and performers include Mireille Enos, who plays the role of Tom’s loving wife. Martha Plimpton plays the role of a soon-to-be-retired FBI agent, and she is the one who shows immense support to Tom as the head of the force.

Some other cast members include some popular names like Emilia Jones as Maeve, Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane as Perry, Sam Keeley as Jayson, Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso, Alison Oliver as Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Stover, Martha Plimpton, Owen Teague and Phoebe Fox as Sara.

With a great storyline and complex characters, Task can be the next top HBO show.

First look at HBO limited series ‘TASK’ starring Mark Ruffalo.



From ‘Mare of Easttown’ creator Brad Ingelsby. pic.twitter.com/YhpsLtD0GZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 11, 2024



Task releases on September 1, 2025 and can be streamed online on HBO.

Stay tuned for further updates!