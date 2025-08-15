Who plays Mark Kasabian on And Just Like That? All about the actor behind the role

TORONTO, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 02: Presenter and 2013 Inductee Victor Garber attends Canada’s Walk of Fame’s 25th Anniversary Celebration at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on December 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/WireImage)

And Just Like That, a new reimagining of HBO's classic series Sex and the City, entertained and engaged viewers with its updates on love, friendship, and living in New York City. Darren Star was its creator, but Michael Patrick King managed to incorporate both of their names as writers of the show after developing it. The series revolves around the characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), who are navigating their 50s.

With a variety of established and new characters, encompassing three seasons on Max, and critics and audiences still talking about the series, it is most interesting to note the chatter specifically being made by Mark Kasabian, an intriguing art dealer, purely for the impact he made on Charlotte's world. But who exactly is the actor generating these conversations?

Carrie and Charlotte have come across Mark Kasabian, played by Victor Garber, a cultured and sophisticated gallery owner, first introduced in season 2 of And Just Like That. He also adds an element of sophistication as a homage to the art world of New York. Garber is featured in three episodes in seasons 2 and 3.

Meet Victor Garber: The man behind Mark Kasabian

Victor Garber is a Canadian actor and musician who was born in London, Ontario, Canada, on March 16, 1949. Garber has consistently been a solid presence in entertainment for the past 50 years on stage, film, and television with great credibility and grace. He is a Tony-nominated stage actor with numerous credits in stage and film productions like Sweeney Todd and Noises Off. Garber starred in his first feature film in Titanic in 1997. He played Thomas Andrews, the designer and architect of the doomed ship.

Garber's television work is similarly prominent. He is best recognised for his role as Jack Bristow on the acclaimed series Alias (2001-2006), where he constructed an interestingly rounded and complex character of a spy, even garnering awards and a fanbase for his role. He also played Canadian ambassador Ken Taylor in Argo (2012) and portrayed deceitful Professor Callahan in Legally Blonde (2001), and Garber is perfectly positioned to take on a slippery character like Kasabian as an actor who can blend warmth with intensity.

Victor Garber: A versatile talent

At 76, Garber remains a private, almost inspiring figure. In 2015, he married his long-time partner, artist and illustrator Rainer Andreesen, after being together for 16 years. The couple travels and lives between their places of residence, one in New York City and one in Canada, and frequently trade stories about their art-filled lives, travel, as well as their pride and joy, their dog Ned, on social media. Garber's obvious commitment to the arts includes himself as a supporter of theatre, but also as a mentor to young, up-and-coming performers down the street from his home, bringing another, more creative view to the spirit of his character in And Just Like That.

In the episode "Alive!" (Season 2, Episode 4) Kasabian states almost as an aside that his second wife wrote a book, The Big Book of Bikinis, creating wonderment from And Just Like That! fans, if this is a wink to Real Housewives Kelly Bensimon. Delivered elegantly with Garber's dry wit, this line adds to a vibrant character while enhancing the overall campiness of the show in its connection to pop culture. Garber, paired with Kristin Davis' Charlotte, provided a new energy to the series, while bringing us back to the thematic exploration of career and identity in later life.

His three episodes in And Just Like That!, including "Happily Ever After" (Season 3, Episode 8), brilliantly balance charm and gravitas at the same time. Garber, while navigating roles in the art world and adding subtlety with sprinkles of humour, makes Kasabian an appropriate addition to the Sex and the City franchise.

Don’t miss Victor Garber as Mark Kasabian in And Just Like That on Max (all three seasons are streaming!). The series finale aired on August 14, 2025, marking the end of the Sex and the City saga.