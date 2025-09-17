Who owns Sinclair Broadcast Group? ABC affiliate demands stern action against Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk remarks

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is facing immense backlash for his comments regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. On September 15, 2025, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! said that the "MAGA Gang" was supposedly trying to use the right-wing activist's death to "score political points."

Then Kimmel brought up Donald Trump's comments on Kirk's passing. For the unversed, the President has brought up the construction of the new ballroom at the White House numerous times while the press asked him about Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel mockingly said that Donald Trump was seemingly not grieving a friend. Instead, he was grieving like a "four-year-old."

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," the talk show host stated.

Following the viral monologue, Walt Disney Co.'s ABC network announced on Wednesday that the late-night show would be suspended indefinitely. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest ABC affiliate group, criticized Jimmy Kimmel.

It released a public statement, demanding that Kimmel release an apology and make a donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.

Sinclair Broadcast Group was founded by Julian Sinclair Smith on April 11, 1971. It is currently owned by the Smith family, descendants of Julian Sinclair Smith.

The media company also announced that ABC would air a special on Friday (September 19, 2025) in honor of Charlie Kirk.

The suspension would not be lifted until formal discussions are held with ABC.

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ has been suspended indefinitely following comments made by Kimmel regarding Charlie Kirk’s death. pic.twitter.com/mjiGRd68X8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 17, 2025

More details on the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Vice Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Jason Smith, called Jimmy Kimmel's remarks "inappropriate and deeply insensitive."

Smith also appreciated FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's comments on Kimmel's monologue.

For the unversed, before the talk show was suspended, Carr appeared on Benny Johnson's podcast and said that Kimmel had "the sickest conduct possible."

The Chairman noted that there are "remedies" for such remarks. The next day, the late-night show was suspended.

"We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr's remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks," Jason Smith stated.

Earlier, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was cancelled

In July 2025, CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after 33 years of airing. Although the network insisted that the decision was made due to financial aspects, many viewers speculated that it was a result of Colbert's frequent criticism of Donald Trump.

On Sunday at the 2025 Emmys, Stephen Colbert won his first Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. In his acceptance speech, Colbert noted how Jimmy Kimmel put up a billboard on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega in West Hollywood, telling people to vote for Stephen.

In an interview with Variety in August 2025, Jimmy Kimmel praised Colbert and said that whatever he did next in his career would be "even more powerful."

As of the time of writing, Jimmy Kimmel has not talked about his show's suspension. Stay tuned for more updates.