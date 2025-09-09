Who is Theo Carver? Everything to know as the character returns to Salem on Days of Our Lives

Tyler Joseph Andrews (Image via Instagram/ @tylerjosephandrews)

Theo Carver is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character was introduced in 2003 by the Johnson twins, Chase and Tyler.

Over the years, several actors stepped into the role of Theo; most recently, it was confirmed by TV Insider that Tyler Joseph Andrews will make his Days of our Lives debut as Theo Carver on September 9, 2025.

Theo, short for Theodore, is the son of Lexie and Abe Carver. His life has been filled with challenges even before he was born. During her pregnancy, Lexie, who had separated from Abe, had a one-night stand with Brandon Walker, leaving her uncertain about the baby’s paternity. However, a DNA test later confirmed that Abe was indeed Theo’s father.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Theo Carver from Days of Our Lives

The character of Theo Carver came to the show in 2003; over the years, several actors have portrayed the role. Most recently, it was portrayed by Cameron Johnson from 2020 to 2023. In 2018, after the character had left Salem and gone to South Africa for a rehab trial, he was called back to Salem by several different people, but he turned down the requests. Anyhow, further in 2020, Theo came back to Salem.

Upon his arrival in Salem, he revealed he had a new girlfriend; however, no name was given. Further on Days of Our Lives, he went to meet Claire, where she remarked that Ciara wants to resume her relationship with him, but he admitted that he has a girlfriend, and Ciara should move on with someone new now. He leaves Salem to go back to his girlfriend.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Theo returns to Salem for the christening of his niece and nephew, Jules and Carver, where their parents Eli and Lani make Theo their godfather. Further at the ceremony, he met Claire and revealed that he had broken off with his girlfriend. Upon learning this, Ciara believes that he broke up because he still has feelings for her.

Here’s everything to know as Tyler Joseph Andrews steps into Theo Carver

Actor Tyler Joseph Andrews confirmed that he will be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives via an Instagram post on September 6, 2025, and captioned it with,

"Happy to finally announce my entrance into the world of Salem❤️"

In an exclusive with TV Insider on September 8, 2025, Tyler confirmed that he will be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives as Theo Carver, starting from September 9, 2025. In his interview, he revealed that it is not his first time auditioning for the Peacock Network. He shared,

“I had actually auditioned for Tate, and I screen-tested with Ashley Puzemis.”

He added:

“I ended up not getting it, and I really wanted the job. A couple months later, I auditioned again, but they didn’t really tell me who I was auditioning for. I tested with Marissa , and then about a week later, they let me know that I got the job.”

The actor shared that he was super happy after getting the role:



“I was really happy because the first time that I had auditioned, I told my agent, ‘Look out for the email, ’cause I think I might get this one.’ And then when it didn’t happen, I was disappointed, so I was really grateful that they ended up calling me back in the audition once more.”

The actor also shared that he is happy to have this job, as this way his family could see him daily, as he doesn’t meet them often because of his career.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

