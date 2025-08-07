Who is the music teacher on Wednesday Season 2? Character and cast explained

Nevermore Academy gets a new music teacher. As Wednesday season 2 released its first half of the season 2, the episodes saw the entry of a new character - it's a music teacher. The role is played by the Doctor Who actress, Billie Piper. She now has a major role in this mysterious series, playing Isadora Capri, a successful musician who later chose to turn her talents into teaching.

There are obviously a lot of new faces at the Nevermore Academy this season, but one character who seems to hold many of the secrets from her past is Isadora Capri. Viewers are still unaware of what new dynamics her character is going to bring to Jenna Ortega’s (Wednesday Addams) life.

Not just an ordinary music teacher, she also has a deep understanding of the supernatural power of werewolves, making her a werewolf mentor who is often seen guiding Enid (Wednesday’s best friend). This season, the one person who can finally match Wednesday Addams’ razor-sharp wit is the newest music teacher, Isadora.

All about the music teacher in Wednesday season 2

Her character is shown in the very first episode of season 2, where she witnesses Wednesday Addams playing the complex sound of The Dance of the Knights by Sergei Prokofiev. The new music teacher, who is a perfectionist, was not quite impressed with the ballet score played by Wednesday on her cello. The first interaction between the duo made it clear that the music teacher has all the capability to deal with all the verbal warfare that Wednesday could possibly come up with.

As the one who can guide kids through the musical beats, she is herself a werewolf, which adds much interest to her character. Music teacher, Isadora Capri’s role will also revolve around Enid Sinclair (who goes through a werewolf transformation), showing a lot of possibilities for Enid’s character to grow, thereby adding more depth to Enid’s journey.

Netflix called her character as “an accomplished musician with an interesting past,” hinting that her backstory could lead to more of a mystery and buried conspiracies at the Nevermore Academy. Piper even dropped a short description about her character to RadioTimes, saying,

‘’Isadora is an accomplished musician who ends up teaching at Nevermore - and has an interesting past of her own.’’

If so much has been said about the interesting past of this character, then the music teacher is definitely going to bring some new secrets that could align with Nevermore’s buried mysteries this season.

Who is Billie Piper, the actor who plays a music teacher in Wednesday season 2?

Billie Piper is a former pop star, five-time BAFTA-nominated actress who starred in many acclaimed shows and movies internationally. Be it Rost Tyler in Doctor Who, Belle de Jour in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, or her exceptional performance in I Hate Suzy or Penny Dreadful, she never underestimated or confined herself to the same sort of roles.

She’s challenging, and that’s what allowed her to reclaim her identity with confidence, exactly the kind of character Tim Burton would have been seeking for Nevermore Academy this season.