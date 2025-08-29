Who is Roger Howarth? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of The Young and the Restless in a mysterious role

Roger Howarth (Image via Instagram/ @therealrogerhowarth)

Roger Howarth is officially heading to The Young and the Restless! While details about his character and storyline remain under wraps, fans can expect plenty of drama as his arrival is set to shake up Genoa City and intensify ongoing storylines.

Howarth is best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Todd Manning on the daytime drama One Life to Live. His casting on Y&R was confirmed by Deadline, which revealed that he’ll take on a major role at the center of an upcoming storyline - though the publication stopped short of revealing his character’s name or arc.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Howarth teased his debut with a cryptic Instagram post on August 28, 2025. The photo showed him with his fingers crossed, accompanied by the letters “R” and “Y.” When reversed, the initials spell “YR,” a clear nod to The Young and the Restless. He captioned the post with:

“Excited and appreciative… I’m a lucky guy…”

Here’s everything to know about Roger Howarth as he joins The Young and the Restless

Roger Howarth is an American actor born in Westchester County, New York, USA, on September 13, 1968. He began his college journey at George Washington University, where he studied political science. After just one semester, he realized his true calling wasn’t in politics. Further, he chose to follow his passion and enrolled in an intensive acting program at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Connecticut.

In 1992, Roger got married to Cari Stahler, who is also an actress; the two met in a cafe in New York City. Together they have two children, a son and a daughter.

Rogers got his big breakthrough as Todd Manning on One Life to Live. According to IMDb, his character was meant to be a part of the soap opera for a little while only; however, his portrayal had fans captivated, and they even wrote to the writing team of One Life to Live to give him a proper storyline.

Over the years, he became a familiar face on CBS as well, portraying Paul Ryan on As the World Turns between 2001 and 2010. In 2012, he joined General Hospital, where he played multiple roles, most notably Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt, until the character’s onscreen death in 2023.

Beloved for his versatility and emotional depth, Howarth has continually impressed audiences with his ability to bring complex characters to life.

Roger Howarth is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor, best known for his portrayal of Todd Manning on One Life to Live, which earned him the 1994 Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. Over the years, he has also received several additional Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Lead Actor, showcasing his versatility and talent as one of daytime television’s most respected performers.

Most recent reports from Deadline confirmed that the actor will be joining the cast of The Young and the Restless, and that the actor will have a major storyline. His character is set to make waves in Genoa and leave people shaken.

