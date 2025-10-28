Who is Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor? Charges explored as alleged arrest record and mugshot go viral online

Norman Taylor (Photo: YouTube/@Bird28thegr8)

Internet personality Norman Taylor's alleged mugshot is going viral on social media. The Nottoway General District Court records show that the man, who is known as Mr Taylor online, was reportedly arrested on October 27, 2025, for sexual battery. The alleged incident took place on October 24, 2025, per records.

Norman Taylor is known for his phrase "lock 'em up." In August 2025, content creator Bird28thegr8 went to a pond in Crewe, Virginia, to fish.

He and his friend were interrupted by Norman, who drove near them and told them to leave, as it was private property owned by his son, Trey Taylor.

Norman Taylor shared in the video that he runs the family business, Crewe Tractor and Equipment Co., which is a local agricultural and machinery supplier.

In the viral video, Norman asked if the two men had permission to fish.

Bird28thegr8 replied, saying he had permission, and he thought it was state property. Norman Taylor then told them to "hit the road."

Then Norman shared that a man called in to inform that two men were fishing, and his son, Trey, replied with "lock 'em up," and he came by to warn them.

This exchange went viral on the internet as some netizens pointed out that Taylor's way of speaking seemingly had racist tones, as the content creator and his friend were Black.

Others found Norman Taylor's accent humorous. Soon after, internet users started making parody videos inspired by the "lock 'em up" video.

As the alleged mugshot and court report spread online, netizens noticed that it is mentioned that Norman Taylor allegedly committed a Class 1 misdemeanor.

It is worth noting that Taylor's arrest is unverified as of now. It is unclear whether the viral mugshot is authentic.

In the comment section, users pointed out that the "lock 'em up" man is supposedly under arrest himself.

"He must have been trespassing on privattteee propertayyyy!" one netizen wrote.

"Somebody LOCKED EM UUUUUP!!!!" another added.

"Looks like he’s state property now," another user noted.

Norman Taylor's son addressed the viral "lock 'em up" video

Trey Taylor created the official TikTok account for his company in September 2025, and on September 16, he uploaded the first video addressing the viral video of his father.

He shared that he has been in the town for over 30 years, and was raised to treat people with "respect and decency."

Trey noted that the way his father told the men to leave was not something he agreed with, and would have handled the situation otherwise if he were present there.

Taylor said that netizens were turning it into a "race issue," and he wanted to clarify that it was not the case. He invited people to come over to his company and interact with him and his father, before making up their minds.

He then apologized for his father's remarks.

"Unfortunately, this whole situation has been considered a race issue. That's not me, my family, or my business. It's become way bigger than a property dispute... Let's shake hands, let's become friends. Let's put this whole this behind us, and everybody move on and live a respectful life," Trey said.

The apology video received over 8 million views on TikTok. Afterward, Norman Taylor appeared on many videos, meeting people who came to visit them.

There were online speculations that the father and son pressed charges against the content creator.

However, Trey made another video where he said that the rumors were false, and no charges were pressed.

Meanwhile, as of the time of writing, Trey has not addressed Norman Taylor's alleged arrest. Stay tuned for more updates.