Who is Laura Dern? ‘Little Women’ star’s Hollywood life and career revisited after mother Diane Ladd’s death at 89

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Laura Dern (L) and Diane Ladd attend SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Laura Dern’s mother, Diane Ladd, has passed away at 89. The mother and daughter are successful thespians who have bagged awards for their impressive acting performance.



Laura Dern was born to Ladd and her Wild Angels costar Bruce Dern in 1967. As a child, Dern appeared in her mother’s films uncredited. Later, they starred in Wild at Heart, Rambling Rose and Citizen Ruth.



They received Academy Award nominations for their performances in the 1991 drama Rambling Rose. They also had substantial roles in the Siege at Ruby Ridge. They played the role of mother-daughter in the 2001 comedy Daddy and Them.

“Be a lawyer, be a doctor, be a leper missionary, but don't be an actress!' Laura Dern recalled her mother’s advice

In a 2018 PEOPLE interview, Laura Dern revealed that her mother, Diane Ladd, had kicked against her becoming an actress. The 58-year-old actress stated:

"I think the quote of my mother was, 'Be a lawyer, be a doctor, be a leper missionary, but don't be an actress!'"

In a statement announcing Ladd’s death, the Academy Award-winning actress described her mother as an “amazing hero” and “profound gift.”

“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, CA."

She added:

“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Laura Dern was recently a guest on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, where she talked about her performance in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly and Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On.

She also touched on her family and parents. She stated that her actor parents inspired her every day:

“Retirement has never been a word I understood or knew in my family,” she said. “They’re such amazing storytellers and radical characters. They inspire me every day to just keep going.”

