Who is King Bob aka Noah Urban and what did he do? Charges explored as music leaker receives 10-year prison sentence

Noah Urban was allegedly involved in phishing incidents that happened between 2022 and 2023 (Image via Getty)

Noah Urban has received a sentence of 10 years on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Notably, Noah was reportedly a part of a criminal organization called Scattered Spider and has been accused of stealing cryptocurrency from a lot of companies and individuals through hacking, as per Gizmodo.

The latest sentencing was given by the court on August 20, 2025, and the update arrives four months after pleading guilty to the accusations included in two federal cases.

Noah has also allegedly leaked the works of artists like Ariana Grande as King Bob. Apart from aggravated identity theft, charges of a cryptocurrency scheme were also imposed on Noah when he was taken into custody in January 2024.

Apart from the 10-year sentence, Noah Urban additionally received a supervised release of three years alongside compensation of $13 million to all the victims targeted in the cases. The defense team was originally seeking a sentence of eight years, as stated by News4Jax.

The accusations were originally revealed in a federal indictment last year, which claimed that Noah allegedly participated in a cryptocurrency scheme, leading to a theft of almost $800,000 from five random individuals. The incidents reportedly happened between 2022 and 2023.

According to News4Jax, Noah executed the plan by reportedly obtaining the personal details of the victims and swapping their contact numbers to the phones that were being controlled by Urban and a few other people. The same process became helpful to have control over the cryptocurrency accounts of the victims, where the passwords were changed.

Noah Urban was charged by federal prosecutors last year: Legal issue and other details explored

Around 10 months after his arrest, Noah and four other individuals were charged by the federal prosecutors in Los Angeles. The other four charged in the matter include Joel Martin Evans, Tyler Buchanan, Ahmed Hossam Eldin Elbadawy, and Evans Onyeaka Osiebo, as per Krebs on Security.

Noah Urban and the four others were allegedly involved in phishing, where they targeted people working at different tech firms. They used a process to let the employees reveal their credentials and passwords through an SMS with a link, which redirected to a website resembling the employer’s Okta authentication page.

A Telegram instant message bot was reportedly used in this process, which shared the submitted credentials without delay, allowing anyone to use the credentials to log in to the employer’s website.

Krebs on Security stated that the phishing scheme managed to access multiple companies, such as DoorDash. A press release from the US Attorney’s Office in November 2024 explained how the credentials were used, as it reads:

“The defendants then used the stolen credentials to gain unauthorized access the accounts of victim companies’ employees and the companies’ computer systems to steal confidential information, including confidential work product, intellectual property, and personal identifying information, such as account access credentials, names, email addresses, and telephone numbers.”

According to The Record, a raid was also conducted at Noah Urban’s residence around nine months before his arrest. The authorities reportedly managed to obtain cryptocurrency worth $2.89 million at the time, and Noah later told the FBI that he acquired the entire amount when he was a part of Scattered Spider.

A report of a phishing campaign by cybersecurity company Group-IB claimed that the accounts of almost 136 organizations were compromised due to the phishing activities of Scattered Spider. Furthermore, the losses resulting from the scheme were estimated to be between $9.5 million and $25 million, as per the U.S. prosecutors.