Who is Kim Harvey? All about new executive producer of CBS Evening News

CBS is bringing back familiar leadership to its flagship newscast. Long-time producer Kim Harvey is now the executive producer for CBS Evening News as the show marks its 77th year on air. She replaces Guy Campanile, who recently left to rejoin 60 Minutes.

Harvey's big step up happens as the show has faced declining viewership amid a format change. This hints at a fresh editorial direction that may be on the horizon.

Kim Harvey takes over as executive producer of CBS Evening News

Kim Harvey has just gotten the top spot at CBS Evening News, a huge move in her nearly 10-year run there. She's a top-notch producer who has been at CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. Her work includes shows like The Rachel Maddow Show, The O'Reilly Factor, and American Morning. People see Harvey as a top leader in news with strong ties all over the media world.

Her work on TV news is huge. She worked on shows run by Chris Hayes, Greta Van Susteren, Paula Zahn, and Bill O'Reilly. Now, Harvey is set to head CBS's crew, planning to bring top news and fine tales to viewers each night.

CBS News president Tom Cibrowski praised her editorial instincts and leadership, naming her the ideal choice to guide the flagship program. Harvey is now only the second woman to head this famous show, after Patricia Shevlin more than 10 years back. In his words (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"Kim brings a sharp news sense and terrific track record of producing from across the broadcast and cable networks. She is a well respected newsroom leader and her relationships with our on-air talent, producers and reporters run deep. Her career at the CBS Evening News makes her the ideal candidate and I’m pleased to continue working with her on showcasing our extraordinary reporting and storytelling every night."

Kim Harvey steps into the top role at CBS Evening News after a decade with the broadcast

After nearly 10 years at the Evening News, Harvey is moving to a top executive spot at CBS. She first came to the network in 2017 and has steadily risen through the ranks from producer to head broadcast producer. She worked with famous faces like Norah O'Donnell and Jeff Glor and teamed up with reporters all over the world.

Regarding this big news, Kim Harvey said (via Variety):

"It's a great honor to be entrusted with this role after nearly a decade working at the Evening News, beginning as a producer. I have great respect and admiration for those who steered this broadcast before me, and I am grateful to Tom and the team for their support. I look forward to leading our incredible group of journalists as we deliver the latest news, original reporting and memorable stories to our audience every night."

