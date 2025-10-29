Who is Kaz Sawyer? TikTok influencer claims he received death threats for trespassing into Singapore's Marina Bay infinity pool

Kaz Sawyer (Photo: Instagram/@kazsawyer)

Kaz Sawyer is making headlines for his recent stunt. The 24-year-old TikToker uploaded a video on October 19, 2025, in which he and his friend entered Singapore's Marina Bay Sands hotel, attempting to swim in its infinity pool.

Kaz Sawyer is an influencer with over 8.7 million followers on TikTok, more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Sawyer is known for making challenge videos with his friends.

In his latest viral video, he spoke with the front desk staff, who told him that only in-house guests were allowed to swim in the infinity pool.

However, she told Kaz Sawyer that he could take a look at the pool from the rooftop bar.

Kaz Sawyer said that he was not paying for a room at the hotel. Instead, he got an "expensive" reservation at the Cé La Vi bar.

When he arrived at the rooftop bar, the TikToker noticed heavy security near the pool.

Kaz then requested the hotel's guests to let him and his friend enter with them to the pool. However, they refused to do so.

Then the two went downstairs to the workers' room and found a door for the workers that led directly to the pool.

After they failed to enter with the staff members, they climbed over the wall and entered the infinity pool. The video gained the attention of Singaporeans, who commented that the consequences could be harsh.

"Hahaha, you posted this online, be very sure the Authority come after you.. its funny though. but I wish you all the best," one netizen wrote.

"I hope he gets the attention of the Singaporean authorities.. who do NOT mess around," another TikTok user added.

"Truly dont encourage doing this (if this is not a skit) because our laws & regulation can be reallyyyyy strict. I do hope you have fun in Singapore & enjoy urself here," one user noted.

Kaz Sawyer responded to the backlash

The influencer added a screenshot of a Singaporean news outlet covering his trespassing video in his latest video.

Kaz shared on October 28, 2025, that he enjoyed the country and its culture and that he meant no disrespect in the video.

However, he claimed that the video was "blown out of proportion" and he is supposedly getting death threats and threats of jail time in Singapore.

Kaz Sawyer noted that he wanted to make a "fun viral video" that would be "harmless."

Kaz Sawyer added that he is not defending trespassing, but requested his followers not to believe anything blindly. He also said that he was not going to confirm or deny the claim that the viral video was staged.

Kaz Sawyer ended the video by apologizing to Marina Bay Sands and to anyone he may have harmed or offended.

Some netizens brought up the infamous case of Michael Fay. He stole road signs and vandalized cars in Singapore, and in 1994, when he was 18 years old, he was beaten with a cane four times.

The case drew international backlash as media outlets claimed the Singaporean government was supposedly being too harsh.

A similar incident happened in 2010, when the Swiss man Oliver Fricker trespassed at a rail depot and vandalized a metro train. He was sentenced to six months in prison and three lashings with a cane.

Meanwhile, Kaz Sawyer is getting massive backlash from netizens.

However, it is not reported whether the TikToker was reported to the Singaporean police for this viral trespassing video. As per his posts, the influencer is currently in Turkey.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Marina Bay infinity pool trespassing case.