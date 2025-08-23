Who is John Bolton married to? All about the former Trump adviser's family amid the FBI raid following the tariff criticism

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

John Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, was raided by the FBI on Friday morning. The raid lasted for eight hours as the media observed multiple FBI agents entering his home, and law enforcement vehicles outside his house.

Bolton served as Donald Trump's adviser from 2018 to 2019. However, he recently became a vocal critic of the US President. John Bolton was seen entering his house after the raid, waving his hand at the press.

Kash Patel, the FBI director, tweeted vaguely that no one was above the law. Although he did not take names, internet users are speculating that it was directed towards Bolton. The tweet has now gone viral, garnering more than 76,000 likes, 12,000 retweets, and over 19,000 replies.

"NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission," Kash Patel tweeted.

The former Trump adviser was married to his ex-wife, Christine Bolton, from 1972 to 1983. John Bolton married Gretchen Smith Bolton in 1986. The couple has one daughter, Jennifer Sarah Bolton.

According to Jennifer's LinkedIn profile, she pursued a BA in history and a BS degree in mechanical engineering from Yale University. She also pursued an MS degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Donald Trump commented on the FBI raid at John Bolton's house

On Friday, August 22, 2025, Donald Trump was asked by a reporter if he knew anything about the former adviser's home raid. The US President replied, saying he knew nothing about it, and he only found out when he watched the news in the morning.

Then, Donald Trump called Bolton a "lowlife" who allegedly tries to "kill people." He claimed that Bolton was supposedly responsible for the bombings in the Middle East, and that when he traveled with him to foreign countries, every foreign minister was allegedly scared of him, thinking Bolton would supposedly "bomb" their country.

The President also called John Bolton an "unpatriotic guy" and shared that, with time, they would find out more details about him. Trump then told the reporter that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) would share all the details of Bolton's house raid with him on Friday.

"I saw it on the television this morning. I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real sort of a lowlife. When I hired him, he served a good purpose because he was one of the people that forced Bush to do the ridiculous bombings in the Middle East. He wants to always kill people, and he's very bad at what he does... He's not a smart guy. But he could be a very unpatriotic guy. We're going to find out," Donald Trump stated.

For the unversed, John Bolton appeared on ABC on August 10, 2025, and criticized Trump's Alaska summit with Putin earlier this month. The President then responded on Truth Social, saying that the media was being "unfair." Then he called Bolton "dumb" and a "fired loser."

"Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton," Trump wrote on the social media app.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Donald Trump and his former adviser.