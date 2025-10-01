Who is Joe Bullard? Florida A&M University announcer apologizes for calling plus-size dance team “face of Ozempic”

Joe Bullard has been working on radio and music for many years (Image via Getty)

Joe Bullard has recently apologized for the words he used while referring to Honey Beez, a dance team from Alabama State University. Notably, the group was performing with another team named Mighty Marching Hornets Band when Bullard called the former “the new face of Ozempic”, as per People magazine.

Bullard shared a lengthy statement through Facebook on September 29, 2025, which has now been deleted, describing his comment as a “lighthearted banter.” He said that he has realized that his words were “hurtful and disrespectful.”

Apart from Honey Beez, Joe Bullard also apologized to the Florida A&M University, Alabama State University Marching Band, and all those who came to support both.

“Friendly competition and playful jesting have long been a part of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) band culture, but I have come to understand that my words crossed a line. My intention was never to belittle or disrespect the incredible young people who represent our schools with such grace, talent and pride”, Bullard explained.

Joe wrote that everyone who represents the schools deserves to be respected and that he is expecting forgiveness from those who were offended by his words. As of this writing, the university has not taken any disciplinary action against Bullard.

After Joe Bullard’s comments led to a lot of criticism, Florida A&M University president Marva Johnson also apologized to Honey Beez for everything that happened. The comments were additionally described as “unacceptable” by the university President , Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr.

“As President of the great institution, I stand firmly with the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, and our entire student body. Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very beat of ASU. Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity”, Ross said in his statement.

Joe Bullard joined Florida A&M University as an announcer last month

The Tallahassee Democrat stated that Joe’s journey started at the radio station, WANM 1070 AM. He has been active for almost 35 years in the world of radio and music and is a volunteer of nonprofit organizations.

Joe Bullard has also been associated with Florida A&M University as a Distinguished Alumnus. Notably, he used to attend classes at the institute during the ’70s on the day while doing a night shift at WTAL, as per WFSU News. He confirmed last month through Facebook that he has joined the institute in a new position, as he wrote:

“Welcome to my new home WANM-FM 90.5…Florida A&M University Tallahassee Florida.”

Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the institute, Alonda Thomas, also said that Bullard will be serving as a part-time consultant in the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication. She stated that Joe will help the students with various initiatives and fundraising, alongside providing radio IDs on WANM.

As per the Tallahassee Democrat, Joe Bullard even hinted at his return to the WQTL VIBE 106.1 while speaking at a party. He said that although he has yet to sign a deal with the station, people would be able to listen to him from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Back in July this year, Joe created headlines after his exit from WHBX-FM, where he served as a program director. He was inducted into the Black Radio Hall and received the keys to Tallahassee and Quincy around three years ago.