Who is FBG Murda? All we know about the rapper reportedly shot multiple times in his car

FBG Murda has been hospitalized after being shot inside his car (Image via Getty)

FBG Murda was recently injured in a shooting incident in Irving, Texas. Multiple shots were reportedly fired at the rapper on August 26, 2025, and he was immediately hospitalized. The artist’s condition is currently critical. However, further updates are yet to be shared.

For the unversed, FBG Murda is a rising star in the hip-hop industry and is known for his singles like Clean Up Crew. He has additionally built a huge fan base on social media and has thousands of listeners on Spotify.

My Mixtapez obtained a video of Murda, who was allegedly injured when he was in his car. The clip shows him coming out of the car that was parked on the side of the road, and he lies down on the ground with a few people walking towards Murda to help him.

The individual who was recording the video was also heard saying:

“I think he’s shot.”

Two individuals were spotted approaching Murda to help him, and they were seemingly looking like police officers. Meanwhile, the cops have already begun investigating the case, and no one has been arrested, as of this writing. Apart from that, the motive behind shooting Murda also remains a mystery.

FBG Murda has released a lot of songs: Career and other details explained

As mentioned earlier, Murda was shot in Irving, Texas, and he was born in the United States. His lyrics have grabbed a lot of attention over the years, and he is also known by everyone as Lil Bayto.

According to Celebsta, FBG Murda is reportedly a part of the hip-hop collective, Fly Boy Gang. He even had the opportunity to collaborate with multiple rappers of the same group throughout his journey in the music industry, including FBG Duck.

Despite being a popular face in the world of rapping, he has opted to keep his personal life away from everyone. However, he has maintained a close bond with all of his supporters through an Instagram page, accumulating more than 100,000 followers.

The Express Tribune stated that FBG Murda has built a different kind of fan base for his work in the drill music scene of Dallas, a hip-hop subgenre that is recognized with energetic beats and gritty lyrics. Although there are no details available about when Murda started his career, he reportedly grabbed attention around two years ago with the single Book Me.

FBG has been posting music videos for his songs on his YouTube channel, which was launched around seven years ago. The latest video was shared seven days ago, titled Free OTS, and the channel has received more than 13 million views in total, with 41,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, he is well-known for his songs such as Headspinners, Real Dallas, Where Da Killas, Blazers, King of Drill, RedRum, Like Me, Ovastood, Façade, Bump Down, and more. Other artists with whom he has collaborated also include BAK Jay, RealBleeda, and Screwly G.