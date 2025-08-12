Who does Marian end up with in The Gilded Age season 3? Explained

Larry Russell and Marian Brook as seen in The Gilded Age season 3 finale.

The latest season of HBO’s historical drama series The Gilded Age delivered plenty of high-society drama. But it was Marian Brook’s romantic fate in particular that had fans waiting with bated breath. After a turbulent season, the finale finally gave audiences clarity on where many of the key characters would find lasting love, including Marian. For her, the answer ties back to one of her earliest and most natural connections with Larry Russell.

Marian ends up with Larry in The Gilded Age

By the end of the season, Marian and Larry agreed to give their romance another chance. Their reconciliation came after a period of estrangement caused by Marian’s hasty decision to call off their engagement earlier in the season. George Russell’s shooting served as a turning point for Marian, prompting her to visit the Russell home and attempt to patch things up. Larry, still heartbroken, kept his guard up until Bertha, his mother, intervened. In an unexpected twist, Bertha encouraged Marian to fight for her relationship with her son, recognizing Marian’s determination and spirit.

That pivotal conversation took place at Bertha’s lavish ball, where the two finally confronted their feelings. Marian’s persistence, paired with Larry’s lingering affection, led them to agree on a fresh start. For longtime viewers, it was a satisfying moment, especially given their mutual respect and compatibility. In an interview with TV Insider, Carrie Coon, who portrays the role of Bertha, stated that she was glad with the conclusion the writers gave to their relationship.

“I’m glad it came around that Bertha ends up having to capitulate and fight to get Marian back, because I think she does respect her. And I was glad to see that they’re going to have a really interesting relationship going forward,” said Coon.

Their romance has been simmering since the very beginning, built on playful banter and shared modern values. While Marian’s previous relationships, such as those with Tom Raikes and Dashiell Montgomery, often felt constrained or mismatched, her connection with Larry has always been more natural and spirited. Both are forward-thinking for their time, unafraid to question the rigid social hierarchies of 1880s New York.

What is The Gilded Age all about?

The talk of the town can't be ignored. #TheGildedAge will return for Season 4 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/WI8WCjZgKQ — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 28, 2025

The historical drama series The Gilded Age was created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), who also wrote the script alongside Sonja Warfield. Michael Engler, Salli Richardson Whitfield, Debora Kampmeier, and Crystle Roberson are the directors involved in the series.

The cast for the series is led by Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, who is central to its emotional core. Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon portray the roles of her wealthy and traditional aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, respectively. Her arrival sets off a chain of encounters with powerful families, social climbers, and potential suitors, all against the backdrop of lavish mansions, charity balls, and whispered scandals. The list also includes Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, and Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn.

All eight episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 are available for streaming on HBO Max in the United States. International viewers can watch through regional HBO platforms or partnered streaming services. Past seasons are available on the platform as well, making it easy for new viewers to catch up before diving into Season 3’s romantic twists and political intrigues. However, viewers will require an appropriate subscription to access the platform’s catalog.

The latest season of The Gilded Age has set the stage for more personal and societal upheaval. In a world where love, ambition, and status constantly collide, even a happy ending can be just the beginning. It was renewed for a fourth season in July 2025, ensuring more lavish drama ahead for its loyal fans.

