Who are Tyler Hoover and Brent Tucker? Navy Seal who killed Osama bin Laden sues Antihero podcasters over alleged lies

The podcasters have not responded to the lawsuit filed against them (Image via Getty)

Podcasters Tyler Hoover and Brent Tucker are facing a new lawsuit from former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, filed on November 10, 2025. Tyler and Brent are known as the creators of The Antihero Podcast, where they speak on different topics.

Also known as Robert J. O’Neill, his case against Hoover and Tucker claimed that the duo had been frequently claiming for the last two years that the author was lying about the fact that he shot Osama bin Laden during a raid in 2011, as per the New York Post.

The legal documents also stated that Tyler Hoover and Brent Tucker were trying to get everyone’s attention on YouTube by allegedly starting a smear campaign against Rob. Brent had once said in an episode of his podcast in 2023 that Rob did not kill bin Laden. He explained the same by adding:

“It is the worst-kept secret in all of special ops. I am not going to say, ‘Oh, yeah, I was on the mission.’ I’d be as big a liar as Rob O’Neill.”

According to Brent, he knew a few people who were a part of the same mission leading to bin Laden’s death. Tucker stated that he never heard any one of them say that Rob was the one who shot Osama.

During a conversation with the New York Post, Rob dismissed the claims made by Tyler Hoover and Brent Tucker. He recalled the mission by saying that only Osama was the one person standing in front of him. O’Neill additionally opened up on what exactly happened during the mission, as he stated:

“He went one direction at the top of the stairs to confront what he thought was a suicide bomber. I turned the other way, and Osama bin Laden was standing there, and so I shot him three times.”

Tyler Hoover and Brent Tucker have launched the podcast for certain reasons: Career and more explained

While the pair is mostly known as the creators of The Antihero Podcast, they have been active in many other fields over the years. However, one common thing between them is that they have been a part of the U.S. Army.

Brent Tucker’s journey dates back to the time when he became an NCO in the army. After serving for 20 years, he joined Velocity Training LLC as a Sr. Program Manager, as per his LinkedIn profile. Tucker then worked in TangoSix for some time, following which he served as a partner for BlueForce Strategies.

Brent currently owns the First Responder’s Coffee Company, which aims to serve the heroes of the nation and everyone else associated with them. A particular amount of the sales is also donated to the first responder community to bring the best facilities for them, such as mental health treatment.

Just like Tucker, Tyler Hoover also had a successful career in other companies. He has been a U.S. Army Airborne Infantry Iraq War Veteran. According to Patreon, Hoover also co-owns Counter Culture Inc. and established a charity event called Shell Shock, which intends to raise awareness of PTSD.

Notably, The Antihero Podcast also aims to bring more details on mental health awareness. Moreover, it is even working to create a community to unite the first responders and veterans, alongside promoting their businesses and bringing them closer to the civilians.

The YouTube channel of the podcast was launched three years ago. It has accumulated more than 120,000 subscribers along with millions of views.