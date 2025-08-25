Who are Becca Bloom's parents? Origins of #RichTok influencers' extravagant lives on TikTok explored amid viral fame

Rebecca "Becca" Bloom (Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)

Influencer Becca Bloom, whose real name is Rebecca Ma, has gone viral for her #RichTok TikToks, which celebrate the wealthy. The influencer started her account on the platform (@BeccaxBloom) in January 2025 and has since amassed over 3.8 million followers.

The influencer initially began sharing lifestyle content on Instagram five years ago. However, she gained traction in recent months as she began sharing her opulent and over-the-top displays of wealth on TikTok. This includes posts about Bulgari jewelry hauls, caviar-covered breakfasts for her cats, and date nights with her fiancé, David Pownall. She boasts almost three million followers on the platform.

In her videos, Becca explained she grew up in Atherton, California, which, according to Style magazine, was named as most expensive city in the U.S. in 2024. Her parents, Simon Yiming Ma and Heidi Chou, are successful entrepreneurs in tech and real estate. They founded the software company Camelot Information Systems, per Bloomberg.

"I work just as hard to carve out my own path": Becca Bloom about finding success in her own right

Becca Bloom's social media posts showcase her extravagant lifestyle. According to Style, in one of her posts, she showed her followers her "everyday" jewelry, which consisted of multiple pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, and Cartier. The Silicon Valley heiress also showed off her two-toned Rolex Datejust with diamond inlay. Citing jewelry influencer Julia Hackman Chafé, Town and Country relayed that the entire look had an estimated value of more than $240,000. During the same post, she even gave away a Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra bracelet to a lucky fan. Notably, it retails for about $1650.

Per Town and Country, Rebecca attended the prestigious Menlo School. While in high school, she founded the company StudyPal, which she described as a "peer-to-peer tutoring platform" during a 2020 interview with LaunchX. After selling the company, she founded Hearth Wireless Chargers, a portable charging company.

The influencer holds a degree in business economics from the University of Southern California. She has been working in the finance industry. To help boost her profile, Rebecca signed with United Talent Agency in April. The company manages fellow influencers like Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio.

Despite her parents' success, Becca Bloom has made a point to find success in her own right. Her social media content centers around her luxurious lifestyle, but she often shares posts with comedy and even offers career advice.

Per Style, in one of her TikToks, she told her fans:

"I work just as hard to carve out my own path. Honestly, it motivates me even more."

It is worth noting that Time magazine named Becca Bloom to their list of the Most Influential Creators of 2025. According to Town and Country, this summer she was a guest at the Bulgari High Jewelry presentation in Taormina and the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.

Becca Bloom has been engaged to longtime partner David Pownall since 2023. Pownall is a Canadian software engineer who works at Google. According to the outlet, the pair met at a cafe in Palo Alto and have been together since. The pair is set to tie the knot this week in Lake Como, Italy. Notably, the ceremony would take place at the Villa Balbiano, which was featured in the film House of Gucci.