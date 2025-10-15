Which Wawa products are being recalled? FDA issues alert across four states

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: People walk past a Wawa store on May 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. The convenience store and gas station chain, which has its origins in Pennsylvania, recently opened its first store in North Carolina, with 10 more expected across the state this year. It aims to open up to 100 new stores each year, reaching 2,000 stores by 2030. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recalled three products from the Wawa beverage company. Before the recall, these products were produced in Pennsylvania and sold in Wawa convenience stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

In its announcement, the FDA revealed that foreign objects have contaminated some 3000 units of Wawa beverages and they are therefore not fit for consumption.

The recalled products are the 16-ounce plastic Wawa Strawberry Lemonade with Universal Product Code UPC 007626191018982 and Code Date Nov. 7, 2025, the 16-ounce bottles of the Strawberry and Lowfat Milk with UPC 00726191015134 and Code Date 6, 2025 and the 16-ounce plastic bottles of Wawa HVD milk with UPC 00726191014403 and Code Date Oct. 9, 2025

The FDA classifies the Wawa beverage recall as Class II

While the FDA didn’t elaborate on the “foreign body found in the drinks it has warned consumers about the potential health risks that come with using a Class II product.

A Class II product is one that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” when it is taken."

Customers who currently possess the recalled products are advised to dispose of or return them to a Wawa store for a full refund. The Wawa convenience store chain is among the most popular in the United States.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently showed that Wawa has been replaced as America’s favorite convenience store by Kwik Trip, known for its freshly baked goods and impressive customer service.

ACSI rankings show that Kwik Trips rose 8% in 2024. It reportedly boasts an 84 on a 0-100 scale.

Wawa, which was dethroned formerly, held the lead position at 82% and shares the second position with convenience store Sheetz, which improved 4%.

"This shift might mean consumers are leaning towards more fresh food, app usability and clout."

Wawa is currently on a mission to expand its reach across America. Bloomberg reported in 2024 that the convenience store chain is executing plans to open 280 more locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Wawa was opened by Grahame Wood in 1964 and has remained in the family ever since.

