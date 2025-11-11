Which teams were eliminated at the end of Quest 3 in Physical: Asia?

Team Philippines from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@justin_coveney)

Physical: Asia, Netflix’s popular competition show, released three new episodes (episodes 7-9) on November 11, 2025.

Episodes 7 and 8, which showcased Quest 3, revealed which two countries were eliminated from the competition.

In episode 7, Team Korea’s Amotti pushed through the sack toss round, as did Australia’s Eddie. Meanwhile, Team Philippines’ Justin failed to outlast his competitor.

As the ball grew heavier and the time to throw decreased, Justin felt the pressure. Ultimately, he was unable to complete his toss within the allotted time, and with that, Team Philippines was eliminated.

In the second half of the third quest, teams Mongolia, Turkey, and Japan faced each other. At the end of all four games, Team Turkey finished with the fewest points.

Consequently, they were sent packing.

Thus, teams Korea, Mongolia, Australia, and Japan advanced to the next round, while teams Turkey and the Philippines were eliminated from Physical: Asia.

What led to Team Philippines and Team Turkey’s elimination from Physical: Asia?







Episode 7 began with the sack toss-round, where Amotti was on the verge of failing the toss. However, he was able to make his ball pass the hurdle on the last second.

That put Team Philippines in a vulnerable position, as they knew neither could match up to Team Australia’s Eddie.

After 40 laps, the sack’s weight was increased. It made Justin hopeful, as he believed Amotti would make more mistakes since he was struggling already.



“It was heavier now. But I had to trust myself and just throw it,” Amotti said.



As the rounds continued, the sack’s weight increased, and the time to throw the sack decreased.

After multiple rounds of the athletes going at it, Justin failed to toss the sack, which resulted in Team Philippines’ elimination.

Before leaving, the players from the Philippines broke their torso moulds, as their captain said:



“I hope that I and we made the country proud with all our efforts. We gave it everything we had and we were determined to show Filipino fighting spirit. We didn’t have anyone in our team that just gave up. We really gave it our all.”



He continued:



“I was extremely proud for me as the captain to witness that. Now, a lot feels unfinished. We will only get stronger from this experience.”



Then came the second half of the third quest, in which Mongolia, Turkey, and Japan competed against each other.

It ended with Team Turkey’s elimination, as they stood in last place by the end of the four games in Quest 3.

Zigzag hurdle match: Nefise and Ali competed in this round and stood neck-to-neck with Japan, while Mongolia fell behind. Ultimately, they finished second.

In the second round, Turkey competed against Japan for the top spot. Japan won that round as well, putting Turkey in second.

Totem Pole Match: Team Turkey sent out Yasemin and Recep to compete in this round. However, they could not outperform Mongolia, while Japan had to redo its round due to technical issues.

It was the 16-minute mark that Team Turkey let go of the 135 kg poles, finishing in second place.

Recep later explained to Yasemin that he had two surgeries on one of his elbows, which was why he could not hold on.

Last One Hanging Match: Team Turkey sent their national team sailor, Anil, who gave tough competition to Mongolia’s circus artist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, as Japan’s wrestler Nonoka had already lost.

However, Anil lost after he touched the one ring with both hands, despite the rules advising against it.

With that, he scored two points, coming in second place.

Sack Toss: From Team Turkey came Ogeday. He failed to toss the sack over the hurdle after being in the game for over an hour.

At the end of all four games, Turkey finished last on the leaderboard and was eliminated.

Before leaving Physical: Asia, the Turkish athletes also destroyed their torso moulds, as Recep said:



“To my teammates, it was truly an honor to compete alongside you. And I want to thank you for being here with me.”



Yasemin added that the other teams would now have it easy since Turkey was out of the contest.

That said, they bid farewell to the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.