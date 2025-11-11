Physical: Asia Episode 7 recap: Group A’s showdown wraps as Group B enters the arena

Kana Watanabe from Team Japan (Image via Getty)

Episode 7 of Physical: Asia picks up exactly where the previous episode left off — mid-battle, mid-scream, and mid-cliffhanger.

The unfinished Sack Toss showdown between South Korea’s Amotti, Australia’s Eddie, and the Philippines’ Justin Hernandez returns to center stage, setting the tone for one of the most dramatic eliminations of the season so far.

Physical: Asia: Group A's Sack Toss Challenge

As the episode opens, tension fills the arena. The weight bags increase again, and exhaustion is visible on all three competitors’ faces.

Eddie of Team Australia leads the early throws, with Korea’s Amotti finding his rhythm just in time to keep pace.

The Philippines’ Hernandez, cheered on relentlessly by teammates, begins to struggle as the bags get heavier.

Amotti pushes himself to stay composed, saying,

“All I needed to do was focus. Focus, focus, focus.”

Australia’s Eddie executes with precision, while Amotti manages to recover from a rough start.

The Philippines fell behind in the final seconds. When the whistle blows, Australia takes the win,

Korea secures second, and the Philippines places third — sealing their fate.

The Master delivers the elimination verdict,

“Team Philippines, since you placed third, you have been eliminated.”

The entire team breaks down as they destroy their torso statues, a symbolic farewell that’s now a staple of Physical: Asia.

With that, Group A’s journey concludes — Australia and South Korea advance, while the Philippines exit the competition.

Group B: The Team Representative Match

After the emotional elimination, Episode 7 shifts focus to Group B, featuring Türkiye, Mongolia, and Japan.

The tone resets, but the pressure remains as these teams enter their first Team Rep Match — a sequence of three intense events: the Zigzag Hurdle Race, the Totem Pole Hold, and the Last One Hanging endurance test.

The Zigzag Hurdle Match opens the Group B round, demanding speed, rhythm, and precision.

Japan’s Kana and Soichi Ozaki take the lead early, demonstrating near-perfect coordination. Soichi later explains,

“The hurdles weren’t just high, they were super wide too. You had to completely clear them if you wanted to get over. It was challenging, but all I had to do was stay focused.”

Türkiye’s Ali and Nefise push through fatigue to keep Japan in sight, while Mongolia’s Khandsuren and Dulguun stumble after an early mistake. Khandsuren admits,

“I forgot to hit the button, which made me panic. I tried to push through it, but I was so freaked out, I started running out of breath.”

In the final lap, Japan surges ahead to finish first, Türkiye secures second, and Mongolia settles for third. The victory cements Japan’s dominance early in Group B’s run.

The next challenge, the Totem Pole Hold, brings an unexpected twist.

The physically punishing endurance event — in which two teammates must balance massive stone pillars without letting them drop — begins as a battle between Türkiye and Mongolia.

Türkiye’s power duo, Yasemin Adar Yiğit and Recep Kara, start strong, barely moving for the first ten minutes.

Mongolia’s Adiyasuren and Enkh-Orgil, however, stay composed and counter with coordination and communication. Adiyasuren recalls,

“We had to figure it out somehow. It took a bit of coordination to even out our balance, but once we got it, we adjusted our grips.”

As the minutes drag on, fatigue hits Türkiye. Yasemin, drenched in sweat, mutters,

“I was so nervous. I broke out into a cold sweat. My hands got really clammy.”

Recep fights through the pain, saying,

“I can barely hold on,” before the pillars finally crash down after 15 minutes.

Mongolia, astonishingly, holds for a full 40 minutes before dropping, setting a new endurance record for the round.

However, the match doesn’t conclude completely cleanly.

Due to a technical issue with Japan’s equipment — a partially engaged safety pin — their attempt is postponed.

The Master explains that Japan will redo the challenge after the Sack Toss event to ensure fairness.

With that, the Totem Pole Hold results remain partially unresolved, pending Japan’s second attempt in Episode 8.

The episode then moves to the Last One Hanging Match, a grueling test of grip, body control, and pure willpower.

Mongolia’s aerial specialist Lkhagva-Ochir takes the stage against Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki and Türkiye’s sailor Anıl Berk Baki.

Suspended high above the arena, the contestants must hang from two rings with their hands and feet, gradually releasing grips as time progresses.

The first five minutes appear steady. Mongolia’s Lkhagva-Ochir seems unfazed, maintaining flawless form.

Nonoka and Anıl mimic his posture to conserve energy. As the time ticks past 30 minutes, strain begins to show. Nonoka admits,

"It was fine at first, but after a little bit, my thighs started to hurt. My muscles just got tighter and tighter.”

The Master’s voice cuts through,

“All contestants must now unlock their feet.”

The new rule immediately throws Japan and Türkiye off balance. Türkiye’s Anıl grits his teeth,

“The only way I’d come down was if I passed out or passed away. There’s no way I’m quitting.”

The episode ends on another cliffhanger — Mongolia is still strong, while Türkiye and Japan shake visibly, their grips slipping.

Episode 7 of Physical: Asia bridges two pivotal arcs — the emotional elimination of the Philippines from Group A and the rise of Mongolia as a dominant contender in Group B.

Between the sack toss finale, the hurdle sprint, the unresolved totem challenge, and the dangling suspense of the hanging match, the series sets up a fierce continuation.

The competition now balances on strength, endurance, and precision — and as Physical: Asia moves into its next episode, one truth stands clear: no one is safe until the whistle blows.

Stay tuned for more updates.