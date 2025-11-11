Danny Ramirez shares cozy snaps with Jessica Alba on Instagram, making it more official

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Love is in the air — and this time, it’s gone Instagram official. Hollywood stars, Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba, took their romance to Instagram as they made their first official public appearance together on November 8, 2025, at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood. The event, held at the Pacific Design Center, gathered some of the biggest stars, but it was the couple’s affectionate appearance that stole the spotlight. Both stars shared moments from the glamorous charity gala on Instagram and have been the talk of the town in recent days.

Instagram official: Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba’s gala moment

Following the Baby2Baby Gala, Danny Ramirez posted multiple photos from the event on Instagram, a few of which also included Jessica Alba. As seen in the above post, one standout image showed Jessica Alba resting her arm around his shoulders as they smiled for the camera, a moment of affection shared by the duo. Danny Ramirez wrote in his caption:

“What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated. $19.5 million raised in minutes! Helping Baby2Baby continue their vital work providing essentials to families in need.”

The post also featured playful moments — Alba flashing a peace sign, pouting beside Ramirez, and joining a group shot with other attendees. Within hours, Alba jumped into the comments, responding with heart-eyes and heart-hands emojis, making the couple’s connection public for the first time. The caption also indicated that the event raised a substantial amount for Baby2Baby’s noble cause. According to USA Today, Alba serves on the board of directors for the children’s nonprofit organization.

The appearance marked the pair’s first formal event together since romance rumors began in July 2025. At the time, the duo had been spotted hand-in-hand in New York and cozy during a trip to Australia. Their relationship follows Alba’s separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, finalized earlier this year. A source previously told People that Alba’s connection with Ramirez began as a friendship that “naturally evolved” and that the two share many mutual friends. The source added:

“Jessica feels renewed in this new chapter. She and Danny are having fun — it’s light and easy.”

Danny Ramirez’s career explored: From Top Gun: Maverick to Marvel’s next Falcon

Danny Ramirez made a breakthrough in Hollywood with guest roles in Assassination Nation and The Gifted. His portrayal as Lieutenant Mickey “Fanbooy” Garcia in Top Gun: Maverick earned him widespread recognition for his performance. Ramirez also ended up joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, in Captain America: Brave New World. He’s set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, marking a major milestone in his journey from indie films to superhero stardom. On the television side, he also appeared as Manny in HBO’s hit series The Last of Us season 2.

Ramirez is set to make his directorial debut with the semi-autobiographical sports drama series Baton, produced by Victoria Alonso and David Beckham. He’s also set to star in De Noche alongside Pedro Pascal. Additionally, he is also set to appear in projects such as Pursuit of Touch and Samo Lives.

From red carpets to shared Instagram posts, Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba have officially moved from rumors to reality and fans are here for it.