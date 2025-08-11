Which character does Donnell Turner portray on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Donnell Turner plays Curtis Ashford (Image via Getty)

Donnell Turner is best known to General Hospital viewers for his role as Curtis Ashford, a character he has portrayed since 2015. Curtis is a former private investigator and ex-police officer whose storylines have spanned crime-solving, family drama, and complex romantic relationships.

Over the years, he has been involved in major plots, including uncovering secrets about his past, reconnecting with long-lost relatives, and navigating his marriage to Portia Robinson. Turner’s portrayal has made Curtis a fan favorite for his charm, loyalty, and determination.

As stated above, Donnell Turner plays Curtis Byron Ashford on General Hospital. He first appeared on November 30, 2015, created by Shelly Altman and Jean Passanante, and introduced by Frank Valentini. Curtis is African-American, born June 8, and is currently 52 years old. His occupations have included DEA agent, private investigator, head of security at Aurora Media, nightclub owner, and CEO of Aurora Media’s Wellness Division. He owns The Savoy and lives in Port Charles, New York.

Before arriving, Curtis worked for the DEA under Jordan Ashford but was dismissed due to cocaine addiction. He is the brother of the late Tommy Ashford and uncle to T.J. Ashford. Early stories linked him to Hayden Barnes, Valerie Spencer, and a romantic relationship with Jordan, leading to marriage in 2018. Their marriage ended after secrets involving Marcus Taggert.

Curtis partnered with Sam McCall in a PI firm before joining Aurora Media. He later purchased The Savoy nightclub. In 2021, Marshall Ashford, his father, presumed dead, returned, revealing a schizophrenia diagnosis as the reason for his absence. Curtis eventually allowed Selina Wu to host poker games at The Savoy in exchange for Marshall’s sealed arrest records.

Curtis rekindled his romance with Dr. Portia Robinson. They married on February 14, 2023, but tensions arose after questions about Trina Robinson’s paternity. They reconciled later that year.

Over the years, Curtis has been involved in major investigations, including tracking Ryan Chamberlain, confronting Valentin Cassadine, and helping Drew Cain in multiple cases. He has faced dangerous encounters, kidnappings, and moral dilemmas in his professional life.

In 2024, Curtis accepted an offer from Drew Quartermaine and Michael Corinthos to head Aurora’s Wellness Division. The center opened in September 2024. Turner’s portrayal has made Curtis a central figure in Port Charles’ community.

In an interview with HuffPost on December 22, 2016, Turner said the following about his experience on joining the show,

"I am happy to hear that fans are loving my character, Curtis Ashford, on General Hospital. I have to say, I love it. I love working on the show and the layers that Curtis has to bring to General Hospital. It has been a great chance to hone my craft being on that show. In my opinion, there is a whole lot of integrity involved when working on a show that has been on TV for 53 years."

About Donnell Turner

Donnell Lamont Turner (born January 8, 1973) is an American actor best known for playing Curtis Ashford on General Hospital since 2015. Born in Tacoma, Washington, he grew up in Chicago and Redding, California.

Before acting, Turner played semi-pro basketball and worked extensively as a model, appearing in over 100 commercials. His television credits include roles in Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, How to Get Away with Murder, Revenge, Dexter, 2 Broke Girls, Teen Wolf, and CSI.

His film work includes Time In Between, A Million Happy Now, and The Choir Director. Turner is also a motivational speaker, founder of the “Turnround Project” mentoring program, and a supporter of charitable causes such as Autism Speaks.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.