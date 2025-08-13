Where is Carrie Underwood's farm? Singer reportedly suffering sleeplessness as she struggles with repairs and other issues at the property

Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Singer Carrie Underwood has reportedly been facing sleepless nights as she struggles with repairs and other issues on her farm. Citing an inside "source," RadarOnline on Sunday, August 10, 2025, reported that the "constant grind of farm life" was proving difficult for the songstress.

For context, Underwood has been living with her husband, former NFL player Mike Fisher, and two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, at her 400-acre farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The Before He Cheats hitmaker loves gardening and even built a greenhouse last year where she grows her own fruits and vegetables, according to Hello!.

Per RadarOnline, the demands of maintaining her sprawling property were taking a toll on Carrie Underwood. The source stated:

"It's become too much for her to maintain, and she's getting no sleep because she's up at the crack of dawn taking care of all these animals."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher purchased the farm property in 2011

In addition to taking care of the animals, Carrie Underwood also has to tend the fruit trees, the greenhouse, and multiple gardens. This includes "shoveling hay, weeding, fertilizing, (and) harvesting." Further, the singer also has to look into repairs that "never end."

The insider told RadarOnline that what looked like Underwood's picture-perfect life online was actually "exhausting" in reality. They also suggested she was facing difficulties finding hired help, stating:

"t doesn't help that she's had a hard time finding and keeping hired hands."

While neither Carrie Underwood nor Mike Fisher has commented on the state of their farm, the American Idol judge has frequently kept followers updated on her farmstead life. In June, she shared pictures of produce harvested from her blueberry orchard on her Instagram.

In the post, she explained finding a rat snake in one of the bushes.

In a separate update, she revealed preparing soup and various pie fillings from the produce. The post included a picture of several jars, pressure sealed for future use.

According to the Sun, the experience hasn't always been good for Underwood. The same month, the singer told her IG followers her orchard had been invaded by a swarm of bees. Detailing the terrifying ordeal, Carrie explained that thousands of bees took over the grounds, forcing her to get out. They eventually created a giant nest on the property.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher purchased the property in 2011, a year after their wedding. They built a custom estate complete with horse stables and a lake, according to Variety. In a 2016 interview with Country Living, Carrie Underwood revealed it featured several bedrooms, multiple fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, an open kitchen, and a basement.

Meanwhile, they continued living in their Brentwood, Tennessee, home. However, in November 2017, the singer fell outside of the home, resulting in her getting almost 50 stitches on her face and a wrist surgery. This prompted their move.

According to Hello! magazine, since then Carrie Underwood has taken to growing fruits and vegetables, including mandarins, limes, arugula, chives, wild strawberries, squashes, carrots, beets, radishes, and tomatoes. The orchard features apple and peach trees with shrubs for blueberries and blackberries. She also has a garden dedicated to growing mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, and watermelons. In an Instagram post, Underwood called her garden her "happy place."