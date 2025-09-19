When does Chief of War season 1 episode 9 come out? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Chief of War season 1 episode 9, The Black Desert, is the finale and arrives Friday, September 19, 2025, on Apple TV+. Apple’s episode card lists the title and confirms the season-ending battle as Kaʻiana and Kamehameha face the combined forces of Maui and Keōua.

Most Apple TV+ shows follow the same window: new episodes surface at 12:00 a.m. ET, which maps to 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday. Several guides also track a common “early” appearance around 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT the night before. Viewers will find the ET/PT specifics below. Major time-zone conversions go in the table you’ll add.

The series stars Jason Momoa as Kaʻiana, with Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Kaina Makua, and more. It’s co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, with Momoa directing the finale. Chief of War season 1 episode 9 closes a nine-part run that premiered August 1 and has aired weekly on Fridays through September 19.

Chief of War season 1 episode 9: Release timings for all regions

Official schedule: Friday, September 19 at 12:00 a.m. ET / Thursday, September 18 at 9:00 p.m. PT. The major release times by international zones are in the table below.

Region Official schedule Date Day Local time Early drop Date Day Local time U.S. Pacific (PT, UTC−7) Thu, Sep 18, 2025 Thursday 9:00 p.m. Thu, Sep 18, 2025 Thursday 6:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern (ET, UTC−4) Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 12:00 a.m. Thu, Sep 18, 2025 Thursday 9:00 p.m. United Kingdom (BST, UTC+1) Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 5:00 a.m. Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 2:00 a.m. Central Europe (CEST, UTC+2) Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 6:00 a.m. Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 3:00 a.m. India (IST, UTC+5:30) Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 9:30 a.m. Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 6:30 a.m. Australia East (AEST, UTC+10) Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 2:00 p.m. Fri, Sep 19, 2025 Friday 11:00 a.m.

Chief of War season 1 episode 9: Where to watch and current pricing

Chief of War season 1, episode 9 streams exclusively on Apple TV+. New users get a seven-day free trial. In the U.S., Apple TV+ is $12.99/month. Apple One bundles start higher depending on the plan. In India, Apple TV+ is ₹99/month, with the same free-trial terms and access via the Apple TV app, web, and supported devices. As per a TechRadar report dated September 17, 2025, Jason Momoa stated,

“It took us a year to write the whole thing....It was the right time, the right place, the right person, where I was in my career and finding our Kamehameha. I don’t think anyone could have done it like Kaina Makua.”

The finishing stretch reflects that long build, with the finale staged as a decisive clash.

Chief of War Episode 8 recap and what to expect in episode 9

Episode 8: The Sacred Niu Grove opens with the aftermath on the shores. Kaʻiana rages at Kamehameha as the death toll mounts. Keōua’s faction seizes Heke and Nahi. Nahi is killed, and Heke is sent back as a message.

Kupuohi and Kaʻahumanu help pull Kaʻiana and Kamehameha back into alignment. Kamehameha finally embraces “red-mouthed weapons,” signalling a tactical shift before the volcano’s ominous rumble. As per the TechRadar report dated September 17, 2025, Jason Momoa remarked,

“Having a say, I’d rather be judged that way and put your heart into it. I’m really all for people to see episodes 8 and 9. The cast is insane. I’m so proud of them.”

That enthusiasm mirrors how Chief of War, season 1 episode 9, pays off the grief and strategy seeded last week.

What to expect in The Black Desert: Apple’s synopsis frames a large-scale battle with Kaʻiana and Kamehameha leading against Maui and Keōua. Multiple schedules and episode guides list the title and finale date as September 19, 2025. As per the TechRadar report dated September 17, 2025, Momoa stated,

“The authenticity of this whole thing was at the forefront for Apple, not just for Thomas and I, but for everyone.”

Viewers should expect the cultural detail from season-long ceremony, language, and tactics to carry into the finale’s staging. The final set piece has been teased clearly. Momoa also said,

“This end battle scene on the lava field is intense. That’s the first time any gun was brought there. That warrior style of breaking or dislocating arms and the tearing and ripping of muscle, is pretty unbelievable.”

That line squares with episode 8’s firearm setup and the show’s focus on how technology changes the balance of power.

Bottom line: Chief of War season 1 episode 9 drops on Apple TV+ this Friday on the ET/PT schedule above, with a likely early appearance the night prior. The audience can watch with the platform’s seven-day trial or standard monthly plan. The finale resolves the Kaʻiana-Kamehameha rift, brings muskets to the fore, and delivers the promised lava-field confrontation.

