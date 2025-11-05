What was Bárbara Jankavski’s last post online? Final clip revisited following the ‘Human Barbie’ influencer's death at 31

(Image via Instagram/@bonecadesumana)

Brazilian influencer Bárbara Jankavski, known as the Human Barbie, has died aged 31. Jankavski’s other moniker on social media was Bonaca Desumana, translated to mean “inhuman doll.” Jankavski gained notoriety on social media for undergoing dozens of surgeries to achieve a doll-like appearance.





She documented her extensive cosmetic surgical procedures on TikTok and Instagram, where she had 344,000 and 55,000 followers, respectively. Her death has sparked controversy online due to the circumstances surrounding it.



CNN Brazil reported on November 5, 2025, that the social media personality died in a townhouse in São Paulo after allegedly consuming illicit substances with an unnamed government official. The police have reportedly registered the case as suspicious.



Jankavski had not posted on her social media accounts in over a month, with her last post on Instagram being on October 1, 2025. She had shared a video with fellow influencer Avós Da Razão.

In the video, the 31-year-old had gushed over meeting Razão, adding that the latter was beautiful and full of energy, life and good humor.

Janavski was dressed in a beige-colored dress and talked excitedly to the camera. Razão commented under the video after Janavski’s passing, saying:

“How sad. Rest in peace, flower.”

More details on Barbara Jankavski as influencer dies aged 31

Jankavski recently had a facelift and shared details about the surgical procedure on her Instagram.

“Hey girls, how are you? Who remembered when I posted this video here that I had a totally purple face that I’m still trying with lipstick to reduce it. But people are totally imperceptible from here; it only gets better. And I think that in a short time, I’ve already achieved a pretty nice result.”

She explained that at the beginning of the year, she faced health issues, which caused her to lose a lot of weight. She stated that the drastic weight loss caused her to have sagging skin, which made her appear older than her age, hence the need for a facelift.

According to CNN Brazil, a 51-year-old public defender, in a statement to the police, claimed that he had hired the late influencer for “sexual services.”

The government official added that after consuming illicit substances together, Jankavski went to sleep, and he didn’t realise for a long time that she wasn’t sleeping.

When he noticed something was amiss, he reportedly called emergency services, which asked him to perform life-saving methods on her.

São Paulo officers confirmed Jankavski's death when they arrived and also noted injury marks on her body and a bruise on her left eye.

A friend of the public defender alleged that the marks were gotten when the influencer fell a day before her death.

The police are probing the death. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat has requested autopsy and toxicology tests.

