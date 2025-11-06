What did Tim Tebow say about his daughter Daphne? Former NFL star gushes on his new life as a father

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow is grateful for fatherhood. The 38-year-old NFL player, married former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow and they welcomed their first baby on July 6, 2025. Tebow has described it as one of the biggest blessings in life.

The two-time national champion on November 5, 2025, told TMZ:

"It is awesome, it is one of the biggest blessings in life."

He added that he wanted his daughter, when she is grown, to know that she is loved and priceless to God before adding that he would do anything to protect baby Daphne.

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow announced Daphne’s birth on July 7, 2025, on Instagram in a carousel of black-and-white photos showing Demi-Leigh holding the newborn, the family of three together, and the parents sharing a kiss on the last slide.

Demi-Leigh wrote on IG that she was grateful “for the blessing and gift of this new little life” and thanked the medical team that assisted during the labor and delivery of the baby.

She added:

"Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt."

Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow named their daughter after an aunt

Demi-Leigh explained in a July 7, 2025, post on Instagram that Daphne is her mom’s aunt’s name, a grandma figure to her.

She described her as a special and kind woman who was graceful and loved Jesus:

“A tiny, kind and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel and made everyone feel seen and special.”

The NFL star and former Miss Universe met at the former’s annual charity event Night to Shine in 2018.

They started dating and got engaged within a few months. They got married in January 2020.

