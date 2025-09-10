What time does Tyler Perry's Zatima Season 4 premiere on BET+? Release times for all regions, explored

Tyler Perry’s Zatima has been renewed for its fourth season, which is set to premiere on Thursday, September 11, 2025, on BET+. As Zach (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) step into parenthood in Season 4, new threats and unexpected risks put their love and family to the ultimate test.

The finale of season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger. It saw Fatima being trapped in a room with Big Ripo, and a gunshot was heard. The episode ended without showing what really happened, leaving fans unsure about Fatima’s fate.

Along with two main characters, Zach, played by Devale Ellis, and Fatima, played by Crystal Renee Hayslett, the similar faces from the past season are returning in their roles.

The ensemble in the fourth season includes Jasmin Brown as Deja, Cameron Fuller as Nathan, Danielle LaRoach as Belinda, Guyviaud Joseph as Tony, Nzinga Imani as Angela, and Remington Hoffman as Bryce, among others.

The logline of Tyler Perry’s Zatima season 4 reads:

“In the aftermath of Zac’s battle with his brother, Jeremiah, Zac decides it’s best he keep his distance to maintain his sanity and his temper. Although his friends attempt to get him to make amends with his brother, Zac refuses and only wants to center his attention on his immediate family. Season four of Zatima is riddled with action, suspense and surprises as Zac and Fatima must contend with someone from the past who isn’t happy about their happiness. Their friends face their own challenges while still supporting Zac and Fatima in their time of need.”

Release date of Zatima season 4

Zatima is all set to drop its first two episodes on September 11, 2025, on BET+. The show will then follow the weekly rollout of its episodes on every Thursday till October 9, 2025.

Two episodes are scheduled to be out on each Thursday at 12 am ET.

Timings for all major regions are listed below

Region Date Time United States (Eastern time) September 11, 2025 12 am ET Canada September 11, 2025 12:00 am ET United Kingdom September 11, 2025 5:00 am BST India September 11, 2025 9:30 am IST United States (Pacific time) September 11, 2025 9:00 am PT Australia September 11, 2025 2:00 pm AEST New Zealand September 11, 2025 4:00 pm NZST Russia September 11, 2025 7:00 am MSK

How many episodes does Zatima season 4 have?

The fourth season will have 10 episodes. It will follow the format of dropping two episodes every Thursday and is available to stream on BET+. The show is also available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Here’s a complete episode guide

Episode number Title Release date Episode 1 To Live For September 11 Episode 2 Spring Forward September 11 Episode 3 Who Left the Door Open September 18 Episode 4 Obsession September 18 Episode 5 Lose to Win September 25 Episode 6 Seeing Double September 25 Episode 7 TBA October 2 Episode 8 TBA October 2 Episode 9 TBA October 9 Episode 10 TBA October 9

Streaming details for Zatima season 4

To stream the new episodes of Zatima, you need a subscription plan to BET+. The basic plan starts at $9.99/ month. New users can avail a free trial of seven days.

Users can even rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+. The show can also be viewed on Fubo TV.

There will be no regular TV broadcast, and to catch up with the plot of the previous seasons, its episodes are available to stream on BET+.