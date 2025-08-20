What time does South Park Season 27 Episode 3 release in the United States? Explained

Amidst the Donald Trump controversy and the celebration of ‘South Park Day,’ South Park season 27 is on a hiatus. Episode 3 of season 27 was set to premiere on August 13, but was delayed for a good reason as the creators celebrated the show’s 28th birthday and pushed back the date.

Now, South Park Season 27, Episode 3 is set to release in the United States on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The show will premiere on Comedy Central at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT, and the next day it will stream on Paramount+.

Instead of premiering the third episode, the cable network Comedy Central ran a marathon of previous fan-favorite episodes along with interviews of the creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The special marathon wrapped up on a perfectly nostalgic note, taking fans back to where it all began by airing the very first South Park episode, Cartman Gets an Anal Probe.

What happened in South Park season 27 episode 2?

As episode 3 is set to release after a long two-week break, here’s a quick recap of what happened in its second episode. Episode 2 was originally scheduled to air on July 23, 2025, but its release was delayed. Episode 2, titled “Got a Nut,” premiered on August 6, 2025, after the first episode, “Sermon on the Mount,” quickly sparked controversy involving the White House.

The second episode satirizes political correctness and government overreach, involving US leaders Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Kristi Noem. It starts with Mr. Mackey losing his job due to federal budget cuts and lands a job with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to make ends meet. He gets stuck in the chaos to meet absurd ICE missions and participates in bizarre deportation raids, criticizing the government’s dehumanizing immigration policies, all in South Park’s style.

The episode even saw a satirical twist involving Krypto (Superman’s dog). This job led him (Mr. Mackey) into the political arguments, and fans are looking forward to seeing what’s coming up next. The upcoming plot is still under wraps, but one can expect satire towards foreign relations and economic difficulties, mirroring real-life issues.

Where to watch South Park season 27 episode 3

One can watch South Park Season 27 Episode 3 via Comedy Central and the next day on Paramount+. Comedy Central is a well-known cable network that airs popular TV shows, movies, and stand-up comedy specials.

On the other hand, Paramount+ is a streaming service with a wide collection of hit movies and series. New users can try it free for one week, after which plans start at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

How many episodes are there in South Park season 27?

In total, fans can expect 10 episodes in season 27. The two episodes are already available to watch on Paramount+, while the other seven episodes are expected to be released weekly from August 20. To catch up with previous seasons, it's streaming on Paramount+.

For those who want to watch the episodes live, one can subscribe to FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV.