What soundtracks were used in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Complete list explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty returns on Prime Video with its final chapter (11 episodes, two-episode premiere on July 16, 2025, then weekly Wednesdays through September 17). The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 loosely adapts Jenny Han’s third novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, and follows Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad through a four-year time jump.

Headliners include Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard. Showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka executive-produce with Karen Rosenfelt (and wiip’s Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen).

The original score of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is by Zachary (Zach) Dawes. New episodes stream on Prime Video. Episode 6 arrives August 13.

The guide below answers - What soundtracks were used on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?, with an episode-wise list.

What soundtracks were used on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? A complete, episode-wise list:

Episode 1 - Last Season

Dreams by The Cranberries - airy ‘90s alt-pop shimmer, instant nostalgia.

Open Arms by SZA (feat. Travis Scott) - slow-burn R&B devotion from SOS.

Can’t Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers - caffeinated funk-rock momentum.

FRI(END)S by V - Moody K-pop R&B about blurred lines.

Get Loud by Coi Leray - hype anthem energy.

HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan - dance-pop call-and-response earworm.

Summer Love by Justin Timberlake - glossy synth-pop romance.

reason to live by mehro - delicate indie-folk confession.

NANi by Saweetie - swaggering rap flex.

Lovin' On Me by Jack Harlow - hook-first pop-rap flirtation.

Dilemma by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland - 2000s R&B/hip-hop classic about impossible love.

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan - neon heartbreak power-pop.

I like the way you kiss me by Artemas - minimalist alt-pop pulse.

You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) by Taylor Swift - tear-ducts meet vault track catharsis.

Episode 2 - Last Christmas

Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo - hazy, jealous daydream from Guts.

I wish I hated you by Ariana Grande - a cappella ache from eternal sunshine.

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee - evergreen rockabilly cheer.

Never Going Back Again by Fleetwood Mac - acoustic picking as a resolution.

Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens - hushed, aching nostalgia.

Forever and a Day by Benson Boone - power-ballad vow.

Episode 3 - Last Supper

BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish - effervescent, anxious pop devotion.

Littlest Things by Lily Allen - bittersweet scrapbook of a fling.

Everything Happens to Me by Bill Evans - nocturnal jazz standard introspection.

Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter - bubblegum plea with bite.

10,000 Emerald Pools by BØRNS - dream-pop immersion.

No Surprises by Radiohead - lullaby dread under glass.

Episode 4 - Last Stand

Heartbeats by José González - skeletal, intimate cover as reckoning.

Landslide by Fleetwood Mac - folk-rock clarity mid-upheaval.

Halley’s Comet by Billie Eilish - soft-focus orbit around longing.

Episode 5 - Last Dance

These Arms of Mine by Otis Redding - Stax-soul plea, pure yearning.

I Want You Back by The Jackson 5 - Motown spark, irrepressible chase.

Cherry by Harry Styles - quiet-tension lament.

Linger by Royel Otis - jangly cover that leans wistful.

Songbird by Fleetwood Mac - gentle vow, close-mic tenderness.

Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones - slow-motion ache, wide sky.

Into the Mystic by Van Morrison - spiritual sway, salt-air romance.

That’s How Strong My Love Is by Otis Redding - vow as thunder.

You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry - rock-and-roll wink to fate.

Never Dreamed You’d Leave in the Summer by James Blake - spectral re-imagining of Stevie Wonder’s elegy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 overview

Platform: Prime Video, weekly Wednesdays; 11 episodes (finale Sept 17, 2025).

Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard.

Showrunners/EPs: Jenny Han & Sarah Kucserka (showrunners). EPs include Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

Source material: Based on Jenny Han's trilogy; Season 3 draws from We'll Always Have Summer (2011), with creator-confirmed deviations.

Score: Original series score by Zachary Dawes (all three seasons).

Official, regularly updated playlists - The Summer I Turned Pretty: Official Playlist (Apple Music) maintained by Prime Video. Prime Video curates the official The Summer I Turned Pretty playlist on Amazon Music.

