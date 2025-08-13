The Bold and the Beautiful recap: What happened on August 12, 2025?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

On the August 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, emotions run high as Luna wakes up at Li’s home, prompting heartfelt moments with both Li and Sheila. Sheila reassures Luna and downplays the past shooting incident, while Ivy and Electra privately celebrate Luna being out of their lives.

Will and Electra confide in each other about their relationship. Will expresses a strong desire for her, and Electra admits she is not fully ready to take the next step. Meanwhile, Bill, Liam, and Hope reflect on the fallout from Grace Buckingham’s actions, with Bill vowing to ensure justice.

Liam grapples with the fact that he has shot someone, finding reassurance from Hope. As Luna rests, she begins recalling moments with Will and holds onto Sheila’s promise to make her dreams come true, signaling that her recovery may bring new complications.

Everything that happened on The Bold and the Beautiful on August 12, 2025

On the August 12, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, the action moves between Li’s place, Forrester Creations, Bill’s home, and the design office as multiple storylines unfold.

At Li’s home, Li and Sheila are emotional as Luna regains consciousness. Sheila tells Luna that her grandmother never gave up on her and saved her, just as she once saved her father. Li encourages Sheila to explain why she is there, and Luna admits she does not remember what happened at the beach house.

Sheila fills her in, revealing that Luna shot her. Luna becomes upset, but Sheila lightens the moment by joking about no longer being able to wear flip-flops, assuring Luna it is all fine. Meanwhile, at Forrester, Ivy and Electra are privately pleased by the news of Luna being gone from their lives, believing she can no longer hurt anyone.

Ivy expresses happiness that Liam is alive, calling it a miracle, much like Luna’s absence. In the design office, Katie and Will discuss Brooke’s boat accident and Grace Buckingham’s unconventional procedure that saved Liam. Talk turns to Will’s relationship, and he tells Katie he is crazy about his girlfriend and that they are compatible.

However, he admits he strongly desires her, surprising Katie with his candor. In the main Forrester office, Electra tells Ivy that Will makes her feel loved and that there are no major problems in their relationship, except that he is ahead of her when it comes to intimacy. She recalls her trust issues after the Remy situation.

Ivy encourages her to take her time and reminds her that she sets the rules. Electra says she wants Will, but is not completely ready yet. At Bill’s home, Bill expresses outrage over what Grace put Liam through and suggests involving the police. Liam explains that Grace has already turned herself in.

Bill confirms this and credits Finn for uncovering the scam. He vows to use his influence to ensure Grace is imprisoned. Liam expresses gratitude that his diagnosis was false, and the two share a heartfelt father-son embrace. After Bill leaves, Liam and Hope talk about his conflicting emotions.

Liam reflects on shooting someone, admitting he did not want to but had to because the woman was threatening Steffy. Hope reassures him that his actions protected their loved ones and eliminated the danger from Luna.

Back at Li’s, Sheila promises Luna that her grandmothers will always be there for her and that she will make her dreams come true. As Luna rests, she recalls kissing Will and remembers Sheila’s words, indicating that her recovery is stirring personal memories and emotions.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.