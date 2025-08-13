Platonic season 2 episode 4: Release date and where to watch

Cast and crew member of Platonic (Image via Getty)

Platonic season 2 is the latest installment of the American comedy television series created and written by Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller. The latter also took on the directorial responsibilities for this season, making sure the program maintains its distinctive fusion of fast-paced humor and poignant reality.

The series follows best friends Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen), who sail through the turbulent modern middle-aged life while maintaining their close, deeply platonic friendship. Following the two-episode premiere of Platonic season 2 on August 6, subsequent episodes will be releasing every Wednesday, with episode 4 being slated for August 20, 2025.

Rose and Seth are accompanied by a talented ensemble cast, which includes Tre Hale as Will’s friend Andy, Andrew Lopez as business-minded acquaintance Reggie, Carla Gallo as Sylvia's close confidante Katie, and Luke Macfarlane as Sylvia's husband Charlie. The new season also welcomes a series of guest cast members, including Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett.

Platonic Season 2 was filmed entirely in Los Angeles, with the episodes utilizing a mix of scenic coastal and urban settings. The plot is enhanced by key locales such as Mid-Wilshire, Koreatown, Silver Lake, Downtown L.A.'s Arts District, and Rancho Palos Verdes, which serves as the beautiful golf course with views of the ocean. Many of the interiors and neighborhood scenes were shot at Paramount Studios.



Release schedule of Platonic Season 2 Episode 4

It's Fry Day.



Platonic Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Episodes 1 and 2 aired simultaneously, with episode 3 following a week later on August 13, 2025. On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the fourth episode of the series, "Fore!" is slated to be released, as per the weekly release schedule. The season comprises a total of 10 episodes, each premiering every Wednesday, leading up to the series finale on October 1, 2025.



Exploring the plot of Platonic season 2

Seth Rogen's Will and Rose Byrne's Sylvia return in Platonic Season 2, negotiating unfamiliar and complicated territory where mid-life drama with marriages, jobs, and personal blunders threatens to sever their relationship. Since Will and his boss, Jenna, are now engaged, Sylvia is in charge of planning their wedding. The task soon devolves into comedy and mayhem, much in contrast to Sylvia's desire for stability and order.

Nevertheless, being an event planner allows Sylvia to experience fulfillment at work. Her husband, Charlie, and best friend, Katie, both receive extended screen time in the season, allowing their characters to grow through the subplots. The veterans from Saturday Night Live, such as Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney, also make an appearance.



Where to watch Platonic Season 2 Episode 4





Platonic Season 2 Episode 4, “Fore!” will be available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+ for viewers in the United States on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

To access the show, viewers will need to have an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Additionally, Apple TV+ may be paired with Apple One, which offers additional Apple services, for $19.95 per month. Ad-free Apple TV+ programming is available for streaming on a variety of platforms, including web browsers, Roku, Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TVs.

