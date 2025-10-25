What’s new in McCormick’s gourmet garden line? Two delicious onion pastes join the mix

Gourmet Garden has made cooking easier by releasing two more spice pastes. The brand known for simplifying cooking by making ingredients into a paste is debuting a caramelized Onion paste and a Green Onion Paste.



The Green Onion paste is reportedly made with bright green onions that are cold-blended for the ultimate burst of flavor. A 4-ounce tube of the upcoming kitchen essentials contains a paste made from caramelized onion. The product, when refrigerated, can last for weeks.



Fans of the onion flavor will enjoy adding the paste to their mashed potatoes, pasta, dips, marinades and other cooking. A spoonful of the green onion reportedly equals one small caramelized onion. The products have been sold to retailers nationwide and may soon reach kitchen pantries.

Hershey's launches chocolate-themed body care collection in collaboration with Beekman 1802

In other news, Hershey’s has created another seasonal product—but it’s not edible! The chocolate brand collaborated with Beekman 1802 to launch a Holiday collection featuring body care products inspired by chocolate flavors.

The brands introduced the collab as follows:

"America’s favorite goat milk bodycare meets America’s favorite chocolate! Beekman 1802 and Hershey teamed up to bring you a limited-edition assortment of goat milk bodycare—wrapped in three irresistible holiday scents inspired by the sweetest moments of the season.

The collab features three signature scents— Milk Chocolate, Candy Cane and Snickerdoodle. These scents are featured in the Holiday collection, which includes the Goat Milk Hand Cream, the Hershey’s Bar Soap, Hershey’s Kisses Bar Soap and Whipped Body Cream. The brands described their collaboration as the GOAT, adding that it was even sweeter than you could imagine.”

The larger whipped body cream set sells in different sizes, from $14 to $117. The holiday collection includes a Hershey X Beekman 1802-themed gift bag for just $5. Check out the new products on Beekman 1802, Target and QVC’s websites.

