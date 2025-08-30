What role does Pierce Brosnan play on Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club? Details explored

Cast member of The Thursday Murder Club (Image via X/@NetflixUK)

The Thursday Murder Club, starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, is a crime comedy film directed by Chris Columbus based on Richard Osman’s novel of the same name. It revolves around four elderly retirees who solve cold murder cases for fun and stumble into a real mystery when a mysterious death occurs at their doorstep.

Pierce Brosnan stars in the movie as Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader and one of the four aforementioned retirees. He is in cahoots with retired spy Elizabeth Best (Mirren), retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif (Kingsley) and retired nurse Joyce Meadowcroft (Imrie). Other stars accompanying them on the adventure include David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver.

The movie has a runtime of 118 minutes and was released for streaming across the globe on Netflix on Thursday, August 28, 2025. With the former James Bond in the lead, The Thursday Murder Club has been appreciated by critics, earning a score of 74% on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

All about The Thursday Murder Club star Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie star in THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB. Directed by Chris Columbus. Now playing.



Four retirees who solve cold cases for fun find themselves with a murder on their very own doorstep. pic.twitter.com/7FPofdeurH — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2025

Irish actor and producer Pierce Brosnan shot to global stardom by becoming the fifth actor to portray James Bond in the official Eon Productions film series. He brought the iconic secret agent to life in four films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

Brosnan was born on May 16, 1953, in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland. Before moving across the Atlantic to star in Hollywood movies, he started his career in television, becoming well-known for the Remington Steele series. After Daniel Craig took over as 007 in 2006, Brosnan appeared in popular films such as The November Man, Mamma Mia! and The Thomas Crown Affair. His magnetic personality and versatility make him one of the most enduring and well-respected actors in the industry.

In The Thursday Murder Club, Brosnan portrays Ron Ritchie, a retired trade union activist turned amateur sleuth. Ron is the humorous member of the four retirees who solve crimes from their retirement community, Cooper's Chase. He is kind, passionately loyal, and frequently direct. There is a strong emotional bond between Ron and his son Jason (played by Tom Ellis) and Ibrahim (played by Ben Kingsley), whom Ron lovingly refers to as "Ibsy."

Exploring the plot of The Thursday Murder Club

Four retirees who solve cold cases for fun find themselves with a murder on their very own doorstep.



Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie star in THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB. Directed by Chris Columbus. Premiering August 28. pic.twitter.com/1kfUYKYrdb — Netflix (@netflix) August 7, 2025

The Thursday Murder Club follows four sharp-witted retirees who live in the quiet retirement community of Cooper’s Chase. Elizabeth, a former MI6 spy; Ron, a former union leader; Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist; and Joyce, a nurse-turned-sleuth, get together once a week to solve cold cases for pleasure.

When a genuine murder takes place directly outside their door—the co-owner of the neighborhood, Tony Curran, is discovered dead—their routine is upended. The club and local police officer Donna De Freitas go right into the inquiry, revealing ulterior reasons connected to Tony's colleague Ian, who also dies. After the group finds a body in the cemetery that was buried decades ago, the plot becomes more complex and relates to an unsolved murder from the 1970s.

A terrible double suicide and stunning disclosures follow as tensions mount as they discover mysteries regarding the late Penny Grey, a former investigator, and her husband, John. Joyce is eventually admitted as a full member of the club during a solemn funeral, and Cooper Chase's future offers a glimpse of continuity and promise.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

