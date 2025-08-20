What is the nose ring Theory? Woman's viral video sparks raging online debate

Model Isabella Lindblom wearing a nose ring (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation)

The nose ring theory, or the septum ring theory, is making its rounds online again. It all began on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after X user Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) shared a post with a video of a TikToker defending the piercing.

In the clip, the woman claimed comments criticizing the accessory were doing the opposite of what it was intended for. She asserted that she wanted to look as she did, adding:

"I want you to be able to look at me and see that I am a safe space and that i don't tolerate f**king bullsh*t. I want you to look at me and know f**k Donald Trump, f**c men, honestly, and f**k what's going on in the world right now. F**ck the genocide in Gaza, and f**k anybody who think any differently."

According to Know Your Meme, the septum ring theory is an online meme calling out feminists. It suggests anyone having one is a feminist "man-hater" with a perpetual "I am a victim" mentality.

TikTokers are now making videos defending nose rings. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/P1ouCgYuSX — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) August 19, 2025

As the video went viral, it sparked a discourse online. Many on X asserted it proved the theory.

"She fits the stereotype. Confirmed," one commented.

"Most women who have a septum ring like that are childish and have this exact attitude. The entitlement is real, didn’t know what nose ring theory was until I saw this and yep. Makes total f**king sense haha," another added.

​While others argued against the nose ring theory.

I think people just have styles they are into and men get upset because it’s not their preference lol," one wrote.

"It's comical that many men have opinions on how women look and choose to share these opinions with us instead of keeping them to themselves. We really don't care what you think. Live and let live - we don't go on about your receding hairlines, height, or IQ," another chimed in.

The nose ring theory was coined and popularized by X user Torraine Walker, who first used it in 2017

According to Know Your Meme, the nose ring theory was coined and popularized by Torraine Walker, a Black men's rights activist on X. He has been pushing the theory over the past few years. This included a July 2017 post reading:

"A septum ring is pretty much a hazard light on Twitter at this point."

However, it wasn't until September 2023 that he articulated his claims. He alleged that women who wore nose rings or septum rings were "anti-Black misandrists" who made "crackpot" theories and spouted anti-men talking points. He claimed they began in academic circles with a handful of books but were popularized by the rise of Tumblr.

He went on to show examples of women with septum piercings talking poorly about men. Over the years it gained over 1,700 likes and over 200,000 views. Walker has since been calling out any man or woman with piercings.

You've heard me saying "THE THEORY IS UNDEFEATED!!!" on here many times. Here's a full breakdown of what I mean when I say that.



Septum Ring Theory Explained, Pt. I pic.twitter.com/jshioLq5Kc — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) September 25, 2023

In recent months, however, the nose ring has become synonymous with those who constantly complain about their trauma. In March 2025, Redditor u/Sumve made a post to the /r/TrueUnpopularOpinion suggesting they haven't met a normal person with septum piercings. They wrote:

"(It) became the flagship characteristic of someone who loves feminism, hates Trump, most likely went through a vegan phase, has strong opinions on Twitter, reacts emotionally to any type of argument, and doesn't value the idea of making sense when they speak."

A couple of days later, a TikToker, @humanembodimentofatwig, shared a video of herself discussing her unsuccessful dating life. Notably, the user had a nose ring.

Noting that many boys dumped her after saying they loved her, she alleged none of it was her fault. Soon, many took to the comments section to write, "nose ring theory," suggesting it was the actual problem.

It soon spread, with TikToker @torytorrential defining the septum ring theory as "women with a septum ring make their trauma their entire personality." The post garnered over a million views in a month.

Since then, people with similar piercings have been critical of the viral theory.