What happened to Thing on Wednesday Season 2 Part 2? Explained

Image source @ Netflix

Wednesday’s character isn’t complete without her loyal companion, Thing! Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, sees that behind every character lies a web of hidden truths. Be it the truth of Franscoise (Patient 1938) that she is a Hyde herself and Tyler’s mom, or be it Principal Dort’s connection to The Morning Song, every truth was unfolded.

However, the biggest highlight of the finale was Thing’s backstory. It left Wednesday stunned, and her fans were equally shocked, too. Thing himself didn’t know where he came from and often wondered whose hand he really was. Well, turns out it was Francoise’s brother and Pugsley’s pet, (Slurp) Isaac Night’s hand.

The truth was revealed when Addams' family went to the Iago Tower to save Pugsley. The Nights and the Galpins were trying to steal his electrokenies' powers to cure Francoise’s hyde condition. However, Francosise and Isaac pre-planned that instead of her, they would remove Hyde (a monster) from Tyler’s body.

Isaac’s right hand (Thing) had telekinetic abilities, and he lost it at the hands of Morticia. Amidst a long history between these two families, Thing became a member of the Addams family and even showed his loyalty towards them in the finale episode.

‘Thing’ is Isaac’s hand, but how did he become a beloved member of the Addmas family?

Isaac Night was a star and genius student who invented the walking machine for Professor Orloff, and later killed himself by feeding on him. Isaac Night and Gomez Addams were best friends during their early days, and since then, Night has had this sole dream of making her sister a normie.

Franscoise never wanted to be an outcast and never liked her powers of turning into a monstrous creature, Hyde. Isaac found the cure for the same and planned to steal Gomez’s electric powers, just like he planned to steal from Pugsley.

Back then, Isaac stole Gomez’s powers to generate a massive electrical energy source at the Iago tower, but his experiment to save his sister failed. He betrayed his best friend, but Gomez’s life was saved as Morticia intervened and cut off Isaac’s right hand.

That right hand of Isaac was later named Thing. Since then, Thing became a part of the Addams family. However, his loyalty was questioned when Thing was reattached to Isaac while he was conducting his experiment on Tyler.

But Thing betrayed his former owner by ripping out his clockwork heart and saving Wednesday and the family from him. He then detached himself from Isaac and walked towards them. That scene was filled with the emotions, trust, and love that Thing had experienced all these years living with the Addams.

Thing and Wednesday are now on another quest to find Enid. He has always been close to Enid, who even saved him when the avians attacked Nevermore and tried to take Thing along with them.

Now, since everyone eventually learned about Thing’s origin, he is on a journey with Wednesday and Uncle Fester, who are looking out for Enid, as she ran away into the woods in her alpha werewolf form.