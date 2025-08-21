What happened to Savin Bar and Kitchen after Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service? Details explored

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service returned with a new episode on August 20, 2025, featuring celebrity chef and the show's host, Gordon, travelling to Boston, Massachusetts, to inspect Savin Bar and Kitchen, a restaurant struggling to stay afloat.

An insider from the eatery contacted Gordon to intervene and stop the establishment from shutting down.

Despite being a popular food joint, the absence of the owners and the poor financial decisions of the management pushed the eatery to its limit.

However, Gordon was determined to save Savin from going under.

Consequently, the host of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service stepped in and, with some infrastructural and managerial changes, turned the place around.

As of August 2025, Savin has made a noteworthy turnaround and is thriving thanks to Gordon's intervention.

Now, with a new and classic Italian-style interior, the eatery attracts new customers, who are served a variety of meals throughout the day.

Moreover, Savin also offers weekly specials that boost its appeal to people.

Additionally, after its appearance on the FOX show, the restaurant's online reputation improved significantly.

Savin boasts a 4.2-star rating on Google after its appearance on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Savin Bar and Kitchen quickly turned into a popular spot in the neighborhood after it underwent a complete makeover under Gordon's supervision. The eatery now has a rustic Italian interior that adds to its appeal.

During the day, the restaurant serves breakfast, whereas at night, it offers dinner and craft cocktails. Savin also hosts brunch parties every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the week, Savin conducts an oyster special, allowing customers to purchase oysters for only $1 within the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. time frame.

However, this is not all that the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service eatery has to offer. On Tuesdays, it opens its doors for trivia nights, which take place in two rounds at 7 p.m. and then again at 8 p.m.

Those interested in tasting Savin's food can browse their menu, which is readily available on their website.

Moreover, customers can order online for delivery, and even buy gift cards, priced at $25-$100, from the site. The website also allows patrons to make reservations.

Aside from that, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service restaurant also hosts private events and parties.

Savin maintains an active online presence, frequently updating their Instagram page (@savinbarandkitchen) with photos and reels of food, seasonal specials, and the staff members.

Over the past few months, Savin has joined forces with several food bloggers, including Boston Food Girls by Meg and Lena, shansfoodreviews by Shannon, and many more.

In June 2025, the restaurant collaborated with content creator Sherry Lin.

In August, Savin added another special to their list: a Wednesday pizza special. The unique aspect of the special was that it came paired with game night.

As a result, patrons flocked to the restaurant for an engaging night.

Most recently, the eatery hosted a watch party for their episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. It was a special moment for the staff, as it marked the beginning of a new journey for them.

However, this is not all that Savin has to offer. It also hosts other watch parties, such as the Super Bowl watch party, as well as Valentine specials.

It is due to Gordon and his team's efforts that the Boston bistro is flourishing once again. The results are evident, as they draw positive feedback from old and new customers.

At the time of publishing, Savin boasted a 4.2-star rating on Google with 585 reviews. People's comments mostly reflected positively on the quality of food and the overall ambiance of the eatery.

Fans of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service can stay updated on Savin's journey by following their Instagram page, @savinbarandkitchen.

Stay tuned for more updates.