What happened to Rebecca Jones on Chicago Fire? Character’s fate explored

Daisy Betts as Rebecca Jones (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via YouTube/ @nbconechicago)

On the drama series Chicago Fire, Rebecca Jones quickly became one of the most compelling, yet tragically short-lived, characters to feature on the show. The character was introduced as a highly driven, though clearly troubled, firefighter-in-training, arriving at Firehouse 51.

She arrived alongside her fellow candidate, Gabriela Dawson. The two women instantly bonded as the only females in the group. However, Rebecca's time there was completely defined by the intense pressure she felt to uphold her family’s deep, established legacy within the Chicago Fire Department.

Everything to know about Rebecca Jones from Chicago Fire



Rebecca Jones is a fictional character on Chicago Fire, carrying a crushing expectation on her shoulders from the minute she hit the screen. Her entire background was practically soaked in the fire service.

She is the daughter of Deputy District Chief Lionel Jones and all three of her older brothers were celebrated figures.

This placed immense pressure on her, leading her to set impossibly high standards for her own success. Further on Chicago Fire, her father became her single biggest hurdle, as he pushed her towards a safer, simpler desk job. Rather than the dangerous spot on the front line.



Early on, she faced deep tension with Dawson because she was caught cheating on a written test. This desperate act showed how much she feared failing. She later clashed hard with senior staff.

Further on Chicago Fire, Lieutenant Matthew Casey reprimanded her for ignoring his direct orders during a major call. And she crossed Lieutenant Kelly Severide when she recommended firing a slower firefighter.

Anyhow, amidst all the conflict in Chicago Fire, Rebecca found a crucial, real mentor in Christopher Herrmann. He offered her advice and became a much-needed person she could confide in.

However, the constant war between her own career dreams and her family’s harsh, dismissive expectations proved to be a burden she couldn't shoulder. The emotional strain escalated until her tragic departure in the Season 2 episode titled "Until Your Feet Leave the Ground."

In a heartbreaking final scene, Rebecca is shown quietly writing a letter, addressed to Gabriela Dawson, at her own kitchen table before she simply walks away.

Soon after, the crew at Firehouse 51 got the devastating news: Rebecca had taken her own life. Her death was an absolute shock, a major wake-up call that highlighted how crucial mental health support is for first responders in such high-stakes jobs.

About Daisy Betts

The Australian actress, Daisy Betts was born in Sydney on February 1, 1982. Daisy Betts initiated her professional television career with roles in Australian productions, notably including Out of the Blue and Sea Patrol, alongside a minor part in the 2008 horror film Shutter.

She rapidly achieved international recognition, securing the lead role of Lieutenant Grace Shepard in the 2012 ABC drama Last Resort, where she co-starred with Andre Braugher.

Betts also contributed her talent to series like Harry’s Law, appearing alongside prominent actors such as Kathy Bates. A particularly impactful and fan-favorite role occurred in 2014 when she took on the recurring part of Rebecca Jones in the drama Chicago Fire.

As a complex and ultimately tragic firefighter trainee, Jones's storyline focused intently on severe family pressure before her character met a devastating end. Following this, her credits expanded to include appearances on Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce and the SyFy miniseries Childhood's End.

Betts, married to Australian Olympic Boxer Paul Miller and raising four children, relocated back to Australia in 2019 to prioritize family life.

She has since resumed her acting work, starring most recently in the 2024 biopic Unsung Hero.

Catch the latest episodes of Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.