What happened to Lil Wyte? Family life explored as tributes pour in wake of rapper's kid passing away

Lil Wyte’s son, Brantley Thomas Green, has recently died. The rapper’s wife and manager, Nicole Ann Lanshaw, confirmed the news on Facebook . The pair have been married since 2019, as per Pop Culture.

Although Lil Wyte has not commented on the matter so far, Nicole started by posting some photos and videos featuring Brantley. One of the clips shows Thomas Green playing some game alongside another, seemingly recorded inside a restaurant.

Nicole shared a lengthy tribute below the glimpses of Brantley, revealing that he was born in 2012. While Thomas Green’s cause of death remains unknown, Ann Lanshaw wrote that she cannot go inside her house for now, and the forensics have yet to examine the electronics of her son.



“What we do know is……. Bullying is real. Pain & depression hide in real life right in front of you. My baby boy was hurting so bad by someone so evil that he felt like he only had one option. Brantley my beautiful sweet loving boy. He was our wild one. A heart of gold and family meant everything to him. His goal everyday was making everyone laugh”, the statement reads.



Nicole said that the videos included in the post were recorded last week, adding that nothing much can be revealed about his death to the public as she is “completely numb” right now. Ann Lanshaw mentioned that the rest of the family members are also healing and mourning the loss that they have suffered. She continued:



“Being a mother and the back bone of the family… pain waits for no one. Life doesn’t stop for tears to fall. Healing doesn’t get all of your attention at once. Once more details are available and services are arranged I will notify all the family and friends to the best of my ability. Until then please be respectful of everyone in our family.”



Lil Wyte has been married to Nicole Ann Lanshaw for a long time







The Memphis, Tennessee, native has kept his personal life away from the spotlight over the years. As mentioned, he tied the knot with Nicole Ann Lanshaw a few years ago.

Nicole has been active on social media. Her Facebook profile says that she is also the manager of Lil Wyte and co-owns Wyte Flower, alongside operating a website called Wyte House with her husband. Moreover, she is currently a resident of Bartlett.

Back in June last year, Nicole shared an Instagram post praising Lil Wyte. The caption disclosed that they are the parents of four children. Ann Lanshaw celebrated Wyte’s sobriety, as she wrote:



“I don’t have the sweet motivational caption like I normally do but I’m just gunna sit here and cry while I stare at the outcome of what a year looks like. Sobriety looks good on you daddy. I just love you!”



Lil Wyte also wrote about Nicole in a separate post on the same platform in 2023. He added a photo of Ann Lanshaw at the time, saying that he does not have the perfect words to describe her. The artist stated that a lot of things had changed since the time they started dating.



“She held down the fort while I was in rehab, not only balancing bills, kids, cleaning and even unpacking the rest of our stuff from moving, she also stopped drinking with me, has been in the gym every day for the last month and looks incredible”, Wyte said.



Also known as Patrick Dhane Lanshaw, he has released two albums, White Boyz Wasted and Who TF is Justin Time? vs Lil Wyte in 2024. He is even known for his mixtapes like Cocaine & Kush.