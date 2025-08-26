What happened to Jackie Dixon? Fox News host Amy Andrews mourns beloved friend’s death

Amy Andrews has been on a break from her work for sometime (Images via Facebook/Amy Andrews FOX 2)

News anchor for Fox 2 Detroit, Amy Andrews, paid tribute to a close friend named Jackie Dixon, who recently lost her life in an accident, on Instagram. Notably, Andrews has been off air for some time due to different reasons, and she has been sharing updates frequently on Instagram.

Amy added some glimpses of Jackie in a video on Monday, August 25. With a lengthy caption, Andrews recalled the time she spent with Dixon over the years, referring to the moments featured in the clip.

In addition, Amy Andrews expressed the fact that she was unable to believe her friend was no more. The television personality then began addressing the friendship she shared with Jackie Dixon, who died around two days before the post was shared.



“25 years of triumphs… graduating from college together, crazy nights bartending in Pontiac, weddings, tragedies, birthdays, divorce, dream cruises, charity events, Tigers games, New Orleans, and so much more. She was my Gracie’s beloved Aunt Jackie”, Amy wrote.









Andrews continued writing about Jackie, describing the latter as a talented chef and an individual who used to work hard. Apart from that, Amy praised Dixon’s work as a philanthropist, where she supported different charities. Andrews even said that Jackie was a therapist to anyone close to her.



“I know you hear the cliches all the time but PLEASE take them to heart. You always think you’ll see someone again but the reality is… you have no idea. Tell the people you cherish how much you love them, forget silly arguments and the passage of time… let them know your life won’t ever be the same without them in it”, Andrews wrote in the end.



Amy Andrews opened up about the reasons for being off the air last year

As mentioned, Amy has not been appearing on Fox for a long time. A report by the New York Post in July last year stated that she was off air for a few months, and she announced in a post in May 2024 that she decided to go for a break due to some health issues.

However, she revealed in a post through X (formerly Twitter) two months later that she was dealing with anxiety and depression. Notably, she went off air for the same reason around three years ago and even announced the same in a post, which has been deleted now.

On July 29, 2024, Amy Andrews expressed gratitude to those who spoke to her as soon as she took a break and added:



“My severe depression and anxiety have returned in full force. I’ve stepped away from the anchor desk temporarily to battle with all I have so I can come back and spend my mornings with you. Much love always…”









Amy Andrews is currently on another break, and she confirmed in an Instagram post last month that she had some physical health problems. The post included a photo of her friends Dave and Carol, and Andrews wrote in the caption that they brought penicillin for her.

Andrews additionally expressed her excitement to return to her work as the anchor, saying that her condition is not so serious and her post intends to tell everyone that she is grateful for having “wonderful friends.”

Amy Andrews’ LinkedIn page says that she joined Fox 2 Detroit in 2011 and was previously employed at other places, such as KSBY TV and KLBC TV2 UPN.