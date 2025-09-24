What happened between Kim and Thomas in the Love Is Blind: France finale? Details explored

Kim from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The debut season of Love Is Blind: France released its final chapter on September 24, 2025.

Titled The Big Day, the season finale saw four couples reach the last stage of the social experiment, where they had to decide whether to marry or move on.

Among the pairs was Thomas and Kim, who reached the finale after experiencing an adventurous journey through the pods.

However, their relationship failed to develop into something more significant as Kim decided not to accept Thomas as her husband.

While responding to the commitment vows, Kim rejected Thomas, saying their differences were too significant for her.



“It’s too soon for me. I can’t do this,” she added.



Before heading out to the altar, the Love Is Blind: France star met with her mother and other loved ones, confiding that Thomas’ lifestyle was extremely different from hers.

She feared that those contrasts would impact their marriage and their feelings for one another.

Earlier in the series, Kim admitted that she had to get over his physical appearance, social codes, “lack of education,” and “lack of manners” to start a relationship with him.

However, on the wedding day, she refused ot compromise.

Love Is Blind: France alum Kim expressed that she was scared of Thomas’ intensity







While getting dressed and speaking to her mother, Kim admitted that she was “so stressed out.”

She stated that she could not stop thinking about the “big difference in lifestyles” she and Thomas had.



“Sometimes, when we ended up in places that were a little more chic, trendy, he didn’t have the social codes. And, he’s hyper-sensitive. Truth be told, we’re very different. Is that something that’s right for me?” Kim wondered.



Upon hearing that, her mother urged her to find a compromise, since no one would be perfect.

Kim’s cousin expressed a similar sentiment, asking the Love Is Blind: France star to listen to her heart, instead of focusing intently on the negatives.

Nonetheless, Kim met Thomas at the altar, prepared with her answer.

While reading his wedding vows to Kim, Thomas admitted that his journey through the pods had been “incredible” because of her.



“I developed feelings for you. You are an intelligent, strong, and sensitive woman. I think we’ve created something strong,” he added.



In response, Kim reflected on the beginnings of their connection, reminiscing about how everything started and how they brought out their vulnerable sides to each other.

The Love Is Blind: France alum appreciated his ambition, kindness, and innocence, saying those qualities touched her.

Kim concluded that she was “extremely grateful” to the experiment and to him for helping her evolve.

That said, the wedding officiant asked Kim if she agreed to take Thomas as her husband, to which she replied:



“No. I’ve given this a lot of thought. Right now, our differences are too significant for me, and as of now, I won’t be able to overcome them.”



Kim then walked away and told the cameras that while their differences were one of the reasons, another one was Thomas’ intensity, which scared her.

She pointed out that it reminded her of some of her past relationships. The Love Is Blind: France star concluded that the intensity and the passion were no longer the qualities she sought from a partner.

As a result, she saw her decision as a “rational choice.”

On the contrary, Thomas confessed that he was “very disappointed” because he believed Kim was the right person for him.

Regardless, he admitted they were different and that he was “too intense for her.”

Despite the outcome, he walked away with no regrets.

