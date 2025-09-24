Gen V Season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Did Marie and Jordan fight in the deathmatch?

Gen V Season 2 episode 4 titled ‘Bags’ saw Marie Moreau learning to get control over her powers, Jordan facing criticism for speaking out the truth about Cate’s attacker, and Andre’s fate. Meanwhile, Emma and her new bunch of friends went on a mission to learn about Cipher’s powers.

Following the events from the previous three episodes, the super supe, Marie, got back to the God U as her friends were able to track down her location through the video of the fight, which went viral. Jordan and Emma met Marie months after their release from Elmira; however, Cate was there too. She got accidentally attacked by Jordan Li as she was angry and believed that Cate was the main reason for whatever had happened to them.

Cate suffered a head injury, and the trio left her behind, assuming she was dead, but in reality, she had slipped into a coma, causing her to lose control of her powers. Project Odessa’s history was another surprise for Marie as she learned that the sole survivor in Thomas Godolkin’s experiment was her. Pam even showed Marie the photo of Dean Cipher holding her as a baby, revealing that Cipher was the doctor who delivered her and even got to know the reason why her parents agreed to get Compound V in her blood.

Gen V Season 2 episode 4 begins with the aftermath of Jordan Li’s speech, where the school has been targeting the ’number one’ supe for protecting Starlighters. ‘’Starlighters didn’t attack Cate, I did,’’ Li said in the previous episode. Meanwhile, Cate was forced to post a video in which she refused to play the victim card and covered up Jordan’s truth. She said, ‘’Jordan would do anything, anything for the likes.’’

Dean Cipher was furious at Jordan for exposing the truth he had covered up for his own agenda. To push forward his plan of introducing a new hero to the school, he announced the biggest face-off between Li and Marie.

Marie and Li’s fight: The Gender Bender vs The Blood Bender

In an effort to restore the school’s reputation, Vought marketing executive Seth Reed introduced a new campaign after everyone started to hate the current ‘number one supe’- Jordan Li. Cipher told them that they don’t have any choice left, instead of accepting getting into this fight.

To force them to agree upon this immediately, he threatened to take them back to Elmira along with ‘’their little friend’’ Emma. Cipher this time wants Marie to be the number one and even offers her a personal training at 3 o'clock. Tired of Cipher’s constant control and threats, they decide to come up with a solid plan so that he won’t use his ‘’Elmira card’’ anymore to get his work done.

Marie believes in taking help from Cate, the one whom they left to die. Cipher is Marie and her friends’ enemy, but he’s also the enemy of their other rival. So, she suggests teaming up with Cate against him.

Marie asks Cate to get into his head and stop the fight and figure out what he actually wants. Agreeing to team up, Cate Dunlay reveals that she has observed a big, weird, locked door at his place that wasn’t there when Shetty used to live, and a humming voice is what she has heard coming from inside.

To stop the showdown, they look for a way to gain the upper hand against Cipher. They decide to break in while Cipher trains Marie to control her powers.

What is behind the locked door at Cipher’s place?

Jordan and Cate try to enter Ciper’s home by manipulating his security guard. Cate tries to make the guard hand over the room’s keys, but since her powers haven’t been consistent lately, the guard gets a different order completely. As they stole the keys from him, they figured out that there was an old man (later revealed to be his father) kept in a hyperbaric chamber in the room.

As Jordan clicked a photo to get the proof, the man woke up, and they ran out of his place. Meanwhile, Cipher was training Marie. This time, he doesn’t let her fight with powerful and deadly men. This training was different. He asks her to feel her power instead.

First, he asks her to move the blood bags from one table to the other, and obviously without bursting them. As she shows progress in it, Cipher asks her to lift Elon (goat). Marie is concerned that if she loses her control, it could lead to the death of an innocent animal.

To which Cipher makes her understand that everyone is just ‘’Walking-Talking Blood Bags.’’ During the experiment, Marie senses that Cipher does not have any power and is just a regular human being. Although this assumption changes towards the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, Cipher learns about Jordan and Cate’s break-in into his place and sends her a text that reads:

‘’We live in a world of cameras, moron. I saw you. Unacceptable.’’

This time, the young supe gang plans to make him utter the truth that he is just a human dean in a school filled with powerful supes. Emma takes the responsibility to set up the camera, as Cate cannot take any electronic device when she goes to meet him.

Who won the Gender Bender vs the Blood Bender fight?

Marie and Li expected the fight to stop before it began, but things didn’t unfold as they had hoped. Cate apologized for sneaking in, and Emma, with her powers of turning into a smaller version of herself, managed to bring the camera through the water pipes.

Cipher, who was not an easy catch, learned about the camera and what Cate was up to. His powers were finally revealed as he gained control over Jordan and fought with Marie. Marie, in order to protect her life, lifts Jordan. Fortunately, she regains control and doesn’t let her fate end like the goat that burst into the air.

Marie becomes the new hero as Cipher wanted. The fallout from Cate, Marie, Jordan, and Emma capturing him will be shown in the next episode.