What happened at Whitewater High School's volleyball game? Georgia school superintendent apologizes post backlash over Blackface incident

Five people went viral for doing blackface at Whitewater High School's volleyball game. (Photo: X/@GAFollowers)

A picture of five unidentified people in Blackface went viral last week. On Wednesday (September 24), Dr. Jonathan S. Patterson, the superintendent of Fayette County Schools, released a statement apologizing for the incident.

Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, hosted a girls' volleyball match against LaGrange High School. The theme was "blackout," and all attendees were asked to follow the theme by wearing black clothing.

Five people painted their bodies black, wore afro wigs, and black t-shirts that spelled "Raylee." Their picture quickly went viral on social media and garnered severe backlash for the Blackface.

Dr. Jonathan S. Patterson stated that the individuals in the viral picture were all adults, except for one, who was a student at a different school. Patterson noted that the school does not appreciate such actions and regrets allowing them inside the facility without immediately condemning them.

He said that the Blackface incident does not represent the values of Whitewater High School or its community.

"We want to state clearly: it is never acceptable to paint one’s face black... This action is deeply offensive, and it does not reflect the values of our schools or our community. We also recognize that we should have prevented these individuals from entering our athletic facility in this manner, and we regret that we did not do so," the superintendent stated.

Georgia State Representative Derrick Jackson criticized the Blackface incident

Derrick Jackson held up the viral picture in a press conference on September 22, 2025. He criticized the people involved and stated that Blackface incidents should not occur in 2025. Jackson also requested the superintendent to take action.

"I'm trying to figure out why in 2025, this is not entertainment, this is not cute, this is not fun. Why would someone in 2025 do this? In a school where our babies go to learn, when our families go to a volleyball game for entertainment, they shouldn't be faced with this," Jackson said.

A “blackout” theme at a Whitewater High volleyball game turned controversial after visitors wore black paint and wigs.



State Rep. Derrick Jackson held a press conference at the Fayette County Board of Education to address the incident and community concerns. pic.twitter.com/KL407fhjFx — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) September 23, 2025

Channel 2 reported that the five people were supposedly family members of a student in Whitewater High School who was playing in the volleyball game. One of the individuals was from a different school, and their identity is still unknown.

A representative of theirs was present at the school board meeting on Monday. They claimed that the five accused of Blackface had no malicious intent.

Kevin Pratt II, the President of the Fayette County NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), demanded an apology. He also asked the school to take essential steps in educating its students, including cultural competency training.

The superintendent recently stated that Whitewater High School is working closely with the NAACP to prevent such incidents in the future. The school's principal, Krystin Hall, apologized to the parents and guardians in writing, stating that the school does not condone the incident. Patterson also noted that the student code of conduct will be reviewed.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Whitewater High Blackface incident.