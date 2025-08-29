What did Betty Who say about Reneé Rapp? Details explored as the singer issues an apology following backlash

The Australian singer faced criticism after comments about Reneé Rapp’s sexuality, later clarifying her intent with a public apology

Betty Who, the Australian pop star, has landed in hot water after some things she said about Reneé Rapp didn’t sit right with fans. Betty, who is bis*xual, mentioned Rapp, who has openly discussed her lesbian identity, during an appearance on the podcast Made It Out. She remarked that, while she is completely supportive of Rapp right now, she can see a scenario in which Rapp falls in love with a man.

Many listeners thought she was reinforcing the outdated assumption that lesbian identities aren't "real" or are subject to change. Online users swiftly criticized her remarks and labeled them destructive. Shortly after, Betty apologized on Instagram and acknowledged that her speech wasn't appropriate, said she didn't mean to offend anyone and made a commitment to improve.

In the episode of Made It Out, Betty Who discussed celebrity experiences of coming out and shifting public perceptions after relationships change. Regarding Reneé Rapp, she remarked:

“Reneé Rapp is like, ‘You’ll never catch me dating a man.’ It’s like, ‘Go off, queen! I love that for you.’ But I also hold space for her in 10 years if she goes, ‘Oops, I met the love of my life and it’s this man, I didn’t mean to.’ It’s like, that’s okay!”.

Those comments quickly drew sharp criticism. Many voiced concern that even speculative commentary about Rapp potentially dating a man in the future undermines her clear and repeated assertion of being a lesbian. Teen Vogue highlighted the negative effects of promoting the stereotype that lesbianism is temporary or reversible, particularly when directed at an out and proud person.

Recognizing the misstep, Betty Who took to Instagram on August 28 to issue a public apology. She wrote that her,

“language...poorly articulated (my) experience” and “unintentionally reinforced ideas that were harmful or dismissive, particularly toward the lesbian community.”

She emphasized that wasn't her intention, expressed regret and pledged to "do better" in the future. She also credited her queer identity as central to her life and passion:

“The LGBTQ+ community is my home… I will do better.”.

Her apologies tried to stress that she intended to reflect on nuanced and personal s*xual journeys, not to mock anyone's identities. The public should be careful when discussing identities different than their own, according to critics, especially when harmful preconceptions are likely to be reinforced.