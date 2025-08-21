What did Anthony Ray Baeza do, and why was he arrested? Viral post sparks interest in rapper's case

Anthony Rae Baeza's arrest report goes viral. (Image via YouTube/OfficialBaeza)

Anthony Ray Baeza, a Fresno rapper, has recently become a topic of interest online. Don P, a musical artist, made a Facebook post on August 19 featuring an old photo of Anthony and a screenshot of the rapper's arrest record.

Don P wrote:

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

"I remember this used to be yall favorite rapper. Now he's not allowed around kids"

According to the arrest record, Anthony was arrested on a $500K bond when he was 29. His arrest location is recorded as Tower Pod 2A-RM15 B3.

​Don P further noted in a comment:

​

"Baeza was arrested in Arizona in January 2023 and faces serious charges, including three counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years old."

However, the lack of sufficient information about Anthony's arrest prompted netizens to speculate about the circumstances of his alleged crime.

One commenter claimed the person Anthony allegedly coaxed into engaging in a sexual activity with him was his daughter.

Due to the scarcity of available details about the rapper's current situation, netizens began posting their inquiry in the comment section, prompting Baeza to trend online.

Several people claimed to have known the rapper in the past or heard questionable things about him, including him allegedly physically abusing women and posting pictures with his daughter in the bath.

Some said they forgot about Anthony Ray Baeza since the rapper had not been active in a while. A few others wondered if the rapper is still in jail or serving a sentence.

According to a separate arrest record posted on Instagram by @foocommunity on January 27, 2023, Anthony was detained at W Silverlake Road in Tucson, Arizona, on January 22, 2023. He was being held at Southwest Detention Center.

At the time, he was scheduled for a court hearing at Murrieta Southwest Justice Center on February 2, 2023.

Who is Anthony Ray Baeza?

​Born in Fresno, California, in 1993, Anthony first rose to prominence through YouTube when he joined the platform in 2010.

Anthony initially used to post freestyles and other musical pieces on his channel.