What are the two new Wednesday Season 2 LEGO sets coming soon?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams outside Nevermore Academy. Image courtesy- Netflix.

Wednesday Season 2 is getting two official LEGO sets that line up with the show’s current rollout on Netflix and arrive in stores on October 1, 2025. The sets are 76785 Thing’s Apartment at $89.99 for 828 pieces and 76786 Morticia’s Cottage at $109.99 for 1,002 pieces. Both list 10+ as the target age, and both are “Coming Soon” on LEGO.com with pre-orders live in select regions.

Availability will include LEGO Stores and LEGO.com globally, with third-party retailers listing preorders in some markets. Wednesday Season 2 itself is split: Part 1 debuted August 6, 2025, and Part 2 premieres September 3, 2025. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton back to direct and executive produce episodes this season.

LEGO’s tie-in arrives as the brand continues its system-brick approach that made it famous, built around interlocking studs and tubes and a “play well” design ethos dating to 1932.

The two new sets, prices, where to buy, and what’s inside

Thing’s Apartment (76785) is a trunk-style build that opens to reveal Thing’s living space. It includes a posable brick-built Thing figure, an Enid minidoll, and accessories like a bed, chair, gaming controller, nail polish, stickers, a hat, and a watch, and storage space in the trunk lid. The set has 828 pieces and a US list price of $89.99. It is marked as Coming Soon for October 1, 2025.

Morticia’s Cottage (76786) is a two-floor, six-room cottage with open sides for play and display. Rooms include a kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, a bedroom, a séance room, and a bathroom.

A buildable family car seats four. Minidolls included are Wednesday Addams, Morticia Addams, Lurch, and Bianca Barclay. The set has 1,002 pieces and a US list price of $109.99, also dated October 1, 2025.

New LEGO Wednesday Sets Coming in October 2025 (Image via lego.com)

Preorders are already listed in some regions, with LEGO’s product pages confirming the release date and price, and specialty retailers such as Smyths listing the piece count and characters. Expect day-one availability via LEGO Stores and LEGO.com, followed by broader toy-retail distribution typical for licensed sets.

As context from the brand side, as per The LEGO Group report dated September 12, 2024, Creative Lead of The LEGO Group, Raquel Ojeda Gregorio, stated:

"Wednesday has become a cultural icon with a dedicated fanbase and a captivating lead character. We felt the challenge to craft something that would genuinely delight fans of the series. "

She added,

"Our goal was to capture the unique essence of Wednesday and offer LEGO enthusiasts a way to explore her universe through these collectibles, allowing them to immerse themselves even further into her world.”

The target audience for both sets is 10 and up, which fits LEGO’s family-play positioning. The designs use the modern system brick format and minidolls seen in other character-driven lines, while remaining compatible with the wider LEGO ecosystem for builders and collectors.

How the sets tie into Wednesday Season 2, and the people behind the show

The release window mirrors the show’s split-season cadence. Part 1 dropped on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 arrives on September 3, 2025. The new episodes return to Nevermore Academy with a broader Addams family presence and an expanded ensemble.

Tim Burton returns as director and executive producer alongside creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Additional directors this season include Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson, with MGM Television producing.

Storywise, the season places Wednesday between school life and family intrigue, escalating the mystery elements. A concise guide from Netflix’s coverage reiterates the premise, character focus, and timing for Part 2, keeping the tie-ins timely for October shelf dates. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 8, 2025, he stated:

"Nothing is what it seems in Season 2,”

Which is why locations like Morticia’s cottage and Thing’s private corner matter as play and display scenes.

LEGO is famous for its interlocking brick system and a design culture summarised by its name, which comes from the Danish “leg godt,” meaning “play well.” That philosophy, going back to 1932, is core to licensed sets like these that translate screen spaces into modular builds for kids and collectors.

Stay tuned for more updates on Wednesday, Season 2.

