What are the charges against Naasón Joaquín García? Incarcerated Mexican Megachurch head faces new indictment

Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of the Guadalajara-based La Luz del Mundo church, at his bail hearing. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Naasón Joaquín García, leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo church, faced two new charges, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, as the federal grand jury decided on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).

Naasón Joaquín García is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence, as he was charged with alleged human trafficking, production of child p*rnography, r*pe of a minor, and other felonies.

According to ICE's press release in June 2019, Naasón Joaquín García and five others allegedly exploited women and children from 2015 to 2018. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced.

La Luz del Mundo, also known as The Light of the World, reportedly has nearly 5 million followers worldwide. Naasón Joaquín García's followers claim he is supposedly the "apostle" of Jesus Christ.

On Wednesday, US Attorney Jay Clayton stated in a press release that Naasón Joaquín García and his five other supporters seemingly used their "religious influence and financial power" to silence the alleged victims.

In the indictment, it is mentioned that after García's arrest in 2019, two defendants tried to destroy evidence and prevent the alleged victims from talking to the authorities.

"The Indictment includes charges against those who systemically aided Naasón's alleged sexual exploitation of teenagers and young women, including creating photos and videos of abuse and other unspeakable criminal conduct. We commend the victims who have come forward for their extraordinary courage and desire to bring an end to decades of abuse," Jay Clayton stated.

More details on the allegations against the megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García

The indictment stated that the church leader and his five co-defendants, Rosa Sosa, Azalia Rangel García, Eva García De Joaquín, Joram Núñez Joaquín, and Silem García Peña, allegedly coerced women and children, forcing them to participate in sexual activities with Naasón Joaquín García and his late father, who was also the previous leader of the megachurch.

When the alleged victims refused, they were reportedly told they would face damnation. García and his five followers then created photos and videos of the abuse and circulated them.

Homeland Security Investigations' New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel shared his statement on ICE's website. Patel criticized the incarcerated leader and his five co-defendants, saying that they broke their supporters' "trust and devotion." Patel also thanked the women and children for speaking up and requested others to do the same.

"The defendants are accused of targeting individuals who gave LLDM Church their unquestioning trust and devotion and who, in turn, endured unimaginable crimes. Make no mistake, the defendants' alleged cycle of victimization ends today. I thank the brave survivors who provided law enforcement with vital information related to these allegations, and I encourage others with helpful information to do the same," Ricky J. Patel stated.

According to ICE's press release, Eva García De Joaquín was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and Joram Núñez Joaquín was arrested in Chicago on the same day.

Rosa Sosa, Azalia Rangel García and Silem García Peña have not been caught by the authorities and are believed to be in Mexico.