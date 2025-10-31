What are the allegations against Dean Lewis? Text message controversy explained as Australian singer issues statement

Singer Dean Lewis poses at the 31st Annual ARIA Nominations Event at Art Gallery Of NSW on October 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images for ARIA)

Dean Lewis has addressed viral TikTok videos that accused him of behaving inappropriately in person and via texts. For the unversed, this month, numerous women who used to be his fans shared their experiences speaking with the Australian singer-songwriter.

The women claimed that Dean Lewis made them uncomfortable, flirted, sexted, and planned to meet up with them. Some netizens speculated that a few women were allegedly underage at the time.

Dean Lewis shared his statement on October 30, 2025, on his Instagram account. The long response started with the singer saying that his texts and offline encounters were with fans who were legally adults.

He pointed out that the women accusing him also "repeatedly acknowledged" this fact.

Lewis then said that he was hurt by the implication that he was talking inappropriately to minors. The singer shared that, unlike other artists, he does not drink, do drugs, or party.

However, he ended up sending some "stupid, insensitive, and embarrassing" texts to women.

He claimed that his past behavior stemmed from the "isolation and loneliness" he felt as a public figure. Dean claimed that some people met him, expecting him to act like the person from their imagination.

Lewis noted that he did not want any fans to defend his "breathtakingly dumb" texts and said he understood why the women had "hard feelings" towards him.

The 38-year-old then called out netizens who were attacking his family, and trying to allegedly twist his normal fan interactions.

Dean Lewis ended his statement by sharing that he started "intensive therapy" to work on dating and relationships. He assured his fans that he would get his head and life in order.

"I need to make a lot of changes, some personal and some professional. Specifically, I am enrolling myself into intense therapy to make better choices and dramatically shift my approach to dating, relationships, and showing greater care to the women in my life," he wrote.

More details on Dean Lewis

The singer is well known for his hit 2016 single Waves, which featured on numerous shows, including Suits, Grey's Anatomy, and Riverdale, among others.

His other popular single How Do I Say Goodbye was released in 2018. Dean's album A Place We Knew was released in 2019.

Since then, he has dropped two more albums: The Hardest Love in 2022 and The Epilogue last year.

Dean Lewis was featured on Jonas Brothers' recent album, Greetings from Your Hometown. He appeared on the song Loved You Better.

Before the album's release, Lewis uploaded pictures with the Jonas Brothers and told his fans that he was excited to work with them.

"Guys….. I'm a Jonas brother now!!!!! It's been so hard to keep this secret but I'm so excited to share that i got to write a song with the boys and it's on their new album out friday!!!! It's called loved you better, hope you love it," Dean Lewis wrote.

Meanwhile, the allegations have spread on social media, and netizens have even called out the singer's response on TikTok, claiming he is allegedly lying about not talking to minors. Stay tuned for more updates on Dean Lewis.