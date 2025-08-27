What advice does Jesse Watters have for Cracker Barrel? Fox News host weighs in on the restaurant chain’s rebranding fiasco

Fox News host Jesse Watters (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday (August 26, 2025), Fox News's The Five show discussed the Cracker Barrel logo controversy. The show's co-host, Tyrus, jokingly stated that the remodeling of stores and logo change was affecting the restaurant.

The television personality called the restaurant chain White people's "natural habitat," and said that, like other communities, White people supposedly need their style of eatery. The other hosts laughed and agreed with that statement.

Jesse Watters claimed that the Southern-themed restaurant is seemingly targeted towards the older demographic, comparing their logo change to selling "reverse mortgages to young people, or gold, or Relief Factor."

"They're trying to take the cracker out of the Cracker Barrel, and white people need to eat, and they need their places to eat... But it's like they tried to make it younger, but Cracker Barrel's for old people. It's like trying to sell reverse mortgages to young people, or gold, or Relief Factor," Watters stated.

Then Jesse Watters advised that the restaurant chain should follow in Fox's footsteps, claiming that the television network keeps their audience happy, which is why they supposedly watch Fox News "until they die."

"Or all the things we sell on Fox. You just have to keep your audience happy with what they're used to. That's why people will be watching Fox until they die," Jesse Watters stated.

TUNE IN: Jesse Watters says Cracker Barrel's rebranding is "like trying to sell reverse mortgages to young people or gold or relief factor."pic.twitter.com/vMlh6J1x4s — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 26, 2025

Cracker Barrel addressed the backlash in a recent statement

The Southern-style restaurant released its statement via Instagram on August 25, 2025. They shared that the past few days have taught them how deeply people feel towards their business. The chain admitted that "the heartfelt voices" made them realise that they could have done "a better job."

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We're truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be," the statement reads.

The company promised that Uncle Herschel was not completely removed, and he was very much present in their menu, road signs, and country stores. The Southern-style restaurant then claimed that while the media made headlines, they were busy focusing on food.

The restaurant chain then stated that they had learnt that they can't "get everything right the first time." However, they would keep "testing, learning, and listening" to their customers.

"We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won't always get everything right the first time, but we'll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees," the company stated.

Although Cracker Barrel has officially addressed the controversy, it did not mention that the remodeling would be reversed or that the old logo would return.

Netizens have continued to criticize the restaurant online, particularly its CEO, Julie Felss Masino. The stock of the Southern-style restaurant chain is continuing to fall. According to Fox Business's August 25, 2025, report, the company has lost approximately $143 million in market value so far.

