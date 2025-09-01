Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Recap: Everything to know before watching Part 2

The first half of the series, Wednesday Season 2, delivered shocking twists, grisly reveals, and left fans with an agonizing cliffhanger. With Part 2 dropping on September 3, 2025, now’s the time to revisit what happened in the first four episodes and prepare for the darker mysteries still ahead.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 recap

The first part wasted no time pulling Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) back into chaos. Her summer vacation began with a chilling success: capturing the Kansas City Scalper with the help of Thing. But victory came at a cost, as she shed black tears, the first sign that her psychic powers were destabilizing. Keeping this secret from Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Wednesday returned to Nevermore with her brother Pugsley, who revealed strange new electrokinesis abilities.

At Nevermore, Wednesday struggled with unwanted fame after saving the academy in the first season. Principal Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi) tried to cast her as the “face of Outcast representation,” while Enid (Emma Myers) became entangled in a love triangle. But Wednesday’s return was overshadowed by violence: a private investigator was found murdered by a flock of crows, signaling a new threat on campus.

The stalker teased at the end of the first season resurfaced as well. Wednesday’s novel manuscript was stolen and nearly destroyed, intensifying her paranoia. Her visions worsened, including one that showed Enid’s death, with Wednesday somehow responsible. Meanwhile, a one-eyed crow kept appearing, haunting her at every turn.

Digging deeper, Wednesday discovered a disturbing conspiracy at Willow Hill psychiatric center. Sheriff Galpin and PI Carl Bradbury had been investigating missing Outcast teens, all of whom had ties to Willow Hill. Before they could reveal more, both men were killed in brutal crow attacks. Suspicion grew around an Avian, an Outcast with the power to command birds.

Things escalated when Uncle Fester was admitted to Willow Hill and uncovered the truth: Augustus Stonehurst, a former Nevermore science teacher, was behind the disappearances. Augustus’ twisted program, the Long-Term Outcast Integration Study, used experiments to harvest Outcast powers. His daughter, Judi, survived these experiments and emerged as the Avian, commanding crows with terrifying precision.

Meanwhile, Pugsley accidentally revived a zombie-like figure known as Slurp under the Skull Tree. What began as comic relief soon turned macabre, as Slurp hunted humans to restore his form. His growing presence is tied directly to Augustus’ experiments, blurring the line between monster and victim.

The finale pushed everything to the brink. Thornhill reappeared, attempting to free Tyler from Willow Hill, but paid with her life when he transformed into the Hyde. A vicious showdown followed: Tyler unleashed his rage, Slurp wreaked havoc, and Augustus’ true nature was revealed. In a desperate attempt to end the chaos, Wednesday fought Tyler directly, but the Hyde overpowered her, throwing her through a window in a blood-soaked climax. The screen cut with Wednesday unconscious, her fate uncertain, leaving fans hanging on one of the series’ darkest cliffhangers yet.

What to know about Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 arrives September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET, with four new episodes that promise higher stakes and deeper Addams family involvement. Pugsley, Morticia, Gomez, and Grandmama Frump (played by Joanna Lumley) all play larger roles, putting family tensions in the spotlight.

Lady Gaga joins as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious Nevermore teacher, while Steve Buscemi returns as Principal Dort. The central mystery remains tied to Tyler’s rampage and Judi’s disappearance, with Wednesday forced to face both enemies and family truths she’s been avoiding. Fans should brace themselves for a storm of revelations and battles when Wednesday Season 2 part 2 premieres.